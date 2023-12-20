(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The site of the former Citizens Bank at 119 Montowese Street, Branford has been thoughtfully repurposed and is now Branford Coworking.

BRANFORD, CT, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Branford Coworking :A New Community Changes Work-Life Balance in Branford, CT.Branford Coworking is delighted to announce the opening of its innovative coworking space, designed to meet the growing demand for flexible work environments that foster community and collaboration. The site of the former Citizens Bank at 119 Montowese Street, Branford has been thoughtfully repurposed into a state-of-the-art facility for the businesses and businesspeople of the 21st century.Historical Building, Modern AmenitiesIn a seamless blend of history and modernity, Branford Coworking offers a variety of workspaces to suit every need, from private offices and conference rooms to dedicated desks and flex space. The facility boasts a snack-stocked kitchen, high-speed fiber internet, printing, a podcast studio, and other essential office amenities. Attention to detail and a commitment to preserving the building's architectural integrity are at the forefront of the design process.A Space for Everyone“Branford Coworking is more than just a place to work; it's a community,” says founder and owner Elena Cahill.“We have created a space that not only provides the tools for success but also fosters a culture of community & connection.” Cahill, an attorney, educator, business executive, investor, and entrepreneur, is complemented by her partner, Dorian Yanez, who brings decades of marketing & technology expertise. Yanez adds, "Our vision is to blend people of all backgrounds in this space, making it a hub not just for work, but for innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives."Together they have created the coworking space with 21st century business culture in mind. It is designed to be inclusive, catering to freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, and remote workers who seek a flexible and dynamic work environment. It's truly a space for everyone!Events and NetworkingBranford Coworking is committed to becoming a hub for professional development and fun within Branford and beyond. The space plans to host various events, including workshops, seminars, and game nights, to encourage collaboration and growth among the community. The building's generous and fully appointed spaces will also be available to rent for larger meetings and conferences.Join Us for a TourWe invite the community to tour the facility, meet the team behind Branford Coworking, and experience firsthand the future of workspaces.For more information, membership inquiries, or to schedule a tour, please visit or contact 203-433-1544.About Branford CoworkingBranford Coworking is revolutionizing the concept of workspaces by offering flexible, community-driven environments where individuals can thrive. Situated in the heart of Branford, the coworking space provides an array of options for individuals and teams to work effectively, network, and connect.

