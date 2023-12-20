Fred Wikkeling, Esteemed Motivational Speaker And Real Estate Expert, Inspires At YHSGR's 2023 Awards Banquet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty , a renowned real estate brokerage, was proud to feature Fred Wikkeling, a veteran real estate broker associate and acclaimed motivational speaker, as the opening speaker at their prestigious 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet in Orange County.Fred Wikkeling, who has been a licensed real estate agent since 1983 and currently serves as a real estate broker associate at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, shared his profound insights during the event. Residing in San Jose, Wikkeling brought not only his extensive experience in real estate but also his expertise as a motivational speaker and author to the fore.In his engaging speech, Wikkeling urged the audience to change their perspectives, both literally and metaphorically. "Do you realize how often you look down? Try looking up instead-go ahead, stop looking down your device and look up toward the ceiling, right now! Doesn't it feel better to look up instead of down?" he challenged. This simple yet powerful gesture was a metaphor for his broader message: to adopt a more positive and uplifted outlook in life.Wikkeling, known for his inspirational and motivational talks worldwide, has significantly influenced many with his book "LOOK UP SEE THE DIFFERENCE." He emphasized how adopting a 'Positive Winning State of Mind', often initiated by physical actions like looking up and raising one's arms, can lead to greater satisfaction in various aspects of life, including professional and personal arenas.As a Certified Instructor for the Napoleon Hill (Think & Grow Rich) Foundation and Personality Insights, Wikkeling is adept at teaching principles that lead to success and personal fulfillment. His mastery of the D.I.S.C. Personality Profile Assessments further underscores his expertise in understanding and enhancing human potential.Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is honored to have had Fred Wikkeling speak at their event, providing invaluable insights and motivation to its team. His message resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impact on how to approach life and work with a more positive and successful mindset.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been a leading force in the real estate industry, known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company takes pride in its innovative approach and the success of its agents. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

