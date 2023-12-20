Mike Martino Ends Career As Auto Dealer With Sale To Jones Junction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured, left to right, Bryan Kilby, co-owner of Jones Junction, Mike Martino and Danny Jones, co-owner of Jones Junction, celebrating Mike Martino selling his last automotive property in Harford County to Jones Junction.

“I Want to Thank the Community for Forty-Five Happy Years” - Mike Martino Sells His Last Property to Jones Junction

- Mike MartinoBEL AIR, MD, US, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Martino has sold his seven-acre parcel on Belair Road in Fallston to Jones Junction , which already was leasing part of it as a Kia dealership. The parcel includes the Jones Kia dealership and Royal Farms convenience store, gas station and car wash.The sale marks the end of Martino's forty-five years in automobile sales and as a commercial landlord in greater Bel Air, a term that began in 1978, and included his participation in and presidency of the Bel Air New Car Dealers Association, which held sixty multiple-dealer public parking lot sales between 1981 and 2014.“I had a great run,” says the 73-year-old Martino.“It's sad to think that it's ending, but I'm proud of what I accomplished, what my friends at Jones Junction have accomplished, and especially what all of us local dealers did, together, as the Bel Air New Car Dealers Association.”Martino's tenure as a car dealer in the greater Bel Air, Maryland, area, began i 1978, when he bought Village Volvo -Fiat, and expanded in 1980 when he bought the local Dodge dealership.“Although the Dodge dealership went through different names, I kept ownership of the land and buildings, even when it became Jones Kia,” Martino states.Martino was also a member, and past President, of the Bel Air New Car Dealers Association.“That's how I met the Jones and Kilby families,” Martino says. The Bel Air New Car Dealers was founded by Don Kilby and Vernon Jones, owners of what was then called Jones GMC, Chrysler, Plymouth, Toyota, Datsun and Subaru.As a Volvo dealer, Martino grew the business so that by the end of the 1990s he was selling over 700 Volvos a year, and had achieved a rank of the 25th largest Volvo dealer in the entire country. Martino sold Village Volvo in 1999 to Sonic Automotive, Inc., but kept ownership of commercial parcels both in Bel Air and in Fallston. This sale marks the end - as of now Mike Martino is no longer a commercial real estate owner and landlord.Martino, seeing the end of forty-five years of automotive sales, says he's not sad that it's over.“I just want to say 'thank you' to the entire greater Bel Air and Harford County community for all the support and business they gave me and my family for so long,” Martino concludes.“Now, it's over to the Joneses!”

