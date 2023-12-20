MIRACLE MILE SHOPS ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR NEW FOOD COLLECTIVE, MIRACLE EATS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miracle Eats Rendering

Miracle Mile Shops Logo

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Mile Shops, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, is pleased to announce official plans for the shopping center's new food collective, Miracle Eats, which is set to open fourth quarter 2024. The court near the south entrance to Miracle Mile Shops will be completely redesigned for Miracle Eats and will invite guests to relax and recharge with as many as 11 delectable food and beverage options.Miracle Eats is announced on the heels of Miracle Mile Shops' recently completed renovation, which included enhancements to the flooring, lighting and furnishings, installation of upgraded LED screens and other technology, addition of in-demand retail options and introduction of the brand-new projection mapping display, The Lost City Show. The Miracle Eats restaurants will join Miracle Mile Shops' extensive roster of eateries, like the acclaimed Rosa Mexicano, which celebrated its grand opening last month.“To complement Miracle Mile Shops' recent renovations, we are thrilled to introduce a brand-new selection of unique and popular restaurants to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip,” said Robert Buchanan, Vice President and General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops.“We are always looking for ways to elevate our offerings, and Miracle Eats is sure to be a popular gathering place for both locals and tourists.”Restaurants coming to Miracle Eats will be announced at a later date. For more information about the new and improved Miracle Mile Shops, please visit miraclemileshopslv.###About Miracle Mile ShopsTMMiracle Mile Shops, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, features more than a mile of premier shops, tempting restaurants and live entertainment venues at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip. The leading mixed-use project has recently undergone extensive transformations, complete with elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements. The center is home to lululemon athletica; Sephora; Quay Australia; H&M; the West Coast's first Rosa Mexicano restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine in an“elevated fiesta” atmosphere; Tipsy Robot, the first land-based cocktail bar operated by robots; Chicago popcorn legend Garrett Popcorn Shops' only Las Vegas location; Nacho Daddy, home of the world-famous Scorpion Shot; 15,000-square-foot bar and restaurant Cabo Wabo® Cantina; Club Tattoo, featuring some of the best tattoo artists and body piercers in the nation. Miracle Mile Shops guests enjoy adjoining access to Planet Hollywood, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned rooms and suites and Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations featuring 1,290 units and four penthouse floors. Miracle Mile Shops is owned by an affiliate of Institutional Mall Investors LLC, a joint venture between Miller Capital Advisory and CalPERS. For more information, call 702.866.0710 or visit .

Alexandra Leach

Kirvin Doak Communications

...