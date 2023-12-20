Australian Entrepreneur 'Danny Shannon' Launches Groundbreaking App To Support Recovery From Addiction: Encapsulator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The world's most anticipated self-improvement app 'Encapsulator' has launched on Google Play & the App Store. It is tipped to help people achieve real change.

- Danny Shannon, Founder of Encapsulator SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This month, the world's most anticipated self-improvement app 'Encapsulator ' launched on Google Play and the App Store. The app has been lauded as a significant breakthrough that will help millions of people to achieve their self-improvement goals with personal accountability.Founded by Danny Shannon , the Australian app is tipped to revolutionise the self-help industry . Shannon spent 17 years of his life drifting through life, homeless, in insolation and addicted to heroin. Though he has since turned his life around, the recovery journey was a long struggle as he battled his demons and fought to overcome the trappings of addiction. These days, with a Diploma of Community Services and soon to graduate with a Bachelor of Counselling, he works with those in the community who, like him, struggle to put their addictions behind them as they work for a cleaner future.Encapsulator is Shannon's brainchild, an app that acts as a safe platform for those in need of a way to capture and journal their thoughts and progress. Free from judgment, users can use the on-screen video prompts to delve deep into their thoughts and feelings, to capture progress made, setbacks they have encountered, goals they have set, any emotional baggage that's weighing down, and to ultimately celebrate themselves and free themselves from difficulties or hurt they're suffering.Encapsulator explained“I came up with the idea on the very day that I was celebrating the sixth anniversary of my being sober. I was sitting there, taking a trip down memory lane and re-tracing the journey to sobriety that I had been on. In the six years, I had come so far, fought so hard, and crossed so many bridges and climbed so many mountains,” Mr Shannon, founder of the newly launched app, Encapsulator said.“I thought, if only I had made a time capsule video for my future self, I could look back at my progress to see how far I had come. In particular, I wanted to have a video to watch on my tenth anniversary of being sober: To remind myself that all the struggles I had been through had all been worth it.“And then the idea came to me, to create a platform that all others who were in the same boat as me or facing their own challenges could use and benefit from. The idea for Encapsulator was born. The name is apt because it encapsulates your feelings and progress providing yourself with real personal accountability and a progress journal of how far you have come. It is an extraordinarily uplifting tool.“After researching questions, I started recording and discussing events that took place in my life. I journaled how far I'd come and what plans I had. Working with others like me in recovery, over the span of two years, more than 250 people sat down with me and did video journals and gave me feedback.“Journaling has existed in book form for a long time, and there are many journaling apps available, but not many have brought the journaling habit into the modern era through videoing, and certainly none offer on-screen questions that prompt users to dig deep.”Encapsulator embraced across the worldAlready available for download on App Store and Google Play, the goal is to hit 100,000 downloads by Christmas. Encapsulator has been embraced by both individuals and institutions and received minimal viable product (MVP) government backing from the New South Wales Treasury department. Shannon's personal story has been covered on every news channel in Australia, as well as by newspapers, radio and over 30 podcasts around the world.“Encapsulator is a tool that can be used to document the journey of people achieving aims and life goals, whether it be to lose weight, recover from divorce, find a new job, heal from loss, further their education, get over grief, or recover from addiction, or anything else. Corporations and organisations have access to extra features to support those in recovery and those dealing with mental health problems. My goal is to rank amongst the world's top five mental health apps,” Mr Shannon said.“More than just recovery from addiction though, Encapsulator can help you manage your unique needs, whether you need help navigating grief, fostering gratitude or pursuing other personal growth plans.”Stay on track and plan your future“Encapsulator is designed to be a video journaling program to help you talk it out so that you don't have to feel the weight of your emotional baggage. It can steer you towards finding the courage to get professional help where required,” he explained.“Record your journey as you find new strategies to cope with life and learn to manage stress and deal with anxiety and cravings without using drugs and alcohol. You might address topics of trauma and shame safely and without judgment.“You can document your progress of building new relationships. You might even reflect on how you can repair breakdowns in relationships. You can share your private fears about relapsing because it's one of the biggest challenges that many people face. And finally, you can use Encapsulator to help you find your purpose as you adapt to life without your former crutches.“With Encapsulator, you can record your journey so that you can stay on track and plan your future and celebrate your journey.”About EncapsulatorCreated by Danny Shannon, Encapsulator is a newly launched app that helps people journal in video form. It is designed to help people capture their thoughts and progress to provide them with a visual diary of their progress as they work towards goals and overcome challenges. The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

