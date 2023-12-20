Al-Qalb Star To Appear Today, Forecasted To Herald Colder Temperature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Colder temperatures are forecasted in Qatar in the coming days as the first night of the 'Al-Qalb' star begins today, December 20.

This period, which will last for 13 days starting today, will bring colder temperatures along with winds and frequent clouds. Fog is also expected to emerge during early morning hours.



The longest night and shortest day of the year will also occur on Friday, December 22, after which the length of daytime gradually increases compared to the night.

The 'Al-Qalb' star is one of the Yemeni stars, and the second star of the winter 'Murbaniyah' season, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.