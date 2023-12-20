Prime Minister, Iran Foreign Minister Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today HE Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is currently visiting the country.



LIVE UPDATES: Deprivation and disease worsens situation in Gaza, UN Security Council to vote on ceasefire Music gives Gaza children respite from horrors of war

Read Also

During the meeting, the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, ways to reduce escalation, and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were reviewed.