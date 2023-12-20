Prime Minister, Iran Foreign Minister Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today HE Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, ways to reduce escalation, and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were reviewed.
MENAFN20122023000063011010ID1107635290
