Qatar Extends Validity Of Hayya Visa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Interior announced the extension of the validity of Hayya visa until February 24, 2024.

In a statement on its social media, the Ministry stated that to facilitate the arrival of fans and visitors from all over the world to attend the biggest sporting events and other activities hosted by the State of Qatar, providing them with an enjoyable experience during their stay, Ministry of Interior, in partnership with the Hayya platform announced the extension of the validity of the Hayya visa for fans of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 until February 24, 2024.



Al-Qalb star to appear today, forecasted to herald colder temperature

Official Match Ball of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Final revealed Asian Cup shuttle buses go on trial run, traffic congestion at 6 locations likely

Read Also

The last entry for visa holders will be February 10, 2024, allowing them the opportunity to visit Qatar and enjoying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar and the other events hosted by the country during this period.

The Ministry added that this is in accordance with the applicable visa rules and requirements, which can be found on the official website of the Hayya platform.

