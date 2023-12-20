               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Foundation For Social Work Launches Updated Website, New Application


12/20/2023 2:34:56 PM

Doha: The Qatar Foundation for Social Work, affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), launched its updated website and new application.

The launch came during the employee meeting held on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar, in the presence of the CEO of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, the executive directors of the affiliated centers, and all the Foundation's employees.

The launch comes in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 of advancing social work and digital transformation and within the framework of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work's endeavor to keep pace with the technological jump in social work and the digitization of services.

