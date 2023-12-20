Amir Congratulates Egypt's Sisi On Winning Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his congratulations to his brother HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections, wishing him success, and the brotherly Egyptian people prosperity.

This came during a telephone call made today by HH the Amir with HE the Egyptian President.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries, ways to strengthen them, and regional and international developments, especially related to developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.