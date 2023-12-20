Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Dec 21-23, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

This weekend in Qatar, enjoy a range of activities as the weather cools down immensely. Attend the extended National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai , take a virtual tour of Qatar's iconic landmarks, explore an exhibition and film screening featuring Palestine, and choose from activities like swimming, running, playing chess, or visiting a winter market. There's something for everyone to make the most of the weekend.

'Qatar Adventure' on Roblox



Until February 8, 2024

Journey through Qatar's iconic landmarks virtually on Roblox! In celebration of the first anniversary of the Qatar World Cup 2022 final and Qatar National Day, Q Life partnered with Century Makers to develop an exciting update that both tourists and residents will enjoy. Accessible for free through the Roblox game, Livetopia, the game showcases iconic landmarks like the Lusail Stadium and the Katara Towers. Check out the virtual landmarks and engage in mini-games, including a pearl diving challenge and a scavenger hunt. It's a fun experience through interactive technology that the whole family is sure to enjoy!

'Design For Palestine' Exhibition



December 21, 2023 onwards

7pm onwards

Sikkat Wadi Msheireb

In solidarity with the people of Gaza, a special exhibition showcasing the masterpieces that won the 'Amplifying Voices of Palestine through the Power of Design' competition is opening this Thursday. Ten powerful artworks, including from talented local artists will be projected for the first time onto the buildings of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Come to the opening event and buy postcards with winning designs to support Education Above All for Gaza. The exhibition will be up for months, so make sure not to miss it!

'Family Football' screening



December 21, 2023

6pm - 8pm

West Bay Beach

Be part of the cinematic experience at West Bay Beach this Thursday. In collaboration with Al Jazeera Documentary, West Bay Beach is hosting a special screening of 'Family Football,' a continuation of their 'The Story of Palestine' series. Arrive early to secure the best seats under the stars. Admission is free, but spots are limited. Register here .

Viva Bahriya Aquathlon 2023



December 23, 2023

5:30 am - 9:30am

The Pearl Island

Get ready for the return of multisport to The Pearl Island! The Qatari Triathlon Team is excited to announce the first-ever aquathlon to be held in the picturesque Viva Bahriya district. The competition features the Main Aquathlon, with a 2.5km run, 1km swim, and another 2.5km run, as well as the Youth Aquathlon with a 300m swim and a 2km run. With over 100 athletes in the lineup, this is an event you won't want to miss!



'Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project' Exhibition



Until March 5, 2024

Saturday to Thursday: 9am - 7pm; ‎‏Friday: 1:30pm - 7pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Discover how artists worldwide reacted to the pandemic with the 'Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project' exhibition. Curated by Abed Al Kadiri, a Lebanese artist, this unique initiative captures the diverse perspectives of artists worldwide amidst the pandemic. Al Kadiri sent books to artists in 22 cities, resulting in 59 handcrafted books that documented their lives during those times. Book your ticket to the museum to see this personal and creative exhibition.

'Doha Design City' Logo Competition



Until January 15, 2024

Calling all Qatar-based designers! Design Doha, in collaboration with Qatar Museums and UNESCO Creative Cities Network, is giving you an opportunity to showcase your creativity through the 'Doha Design City' Logo Competition, where you'll design a logo interpreting Qatar's rich culture and creative landscape. The winning design will receive QR35,000 and will be featured on various digital platforms. Grab this chance to see your design become the official 'Doha Design City' logo! For more information on the competition and application, click here .

Learn, play chess and more



December 21, 2023

3pm - 6pm

Qatar National Library

Playing chess is a fantastic way to sharpen focus and unleash creativity while having a blast. This week, Qatar National Library's Chess Club will be open and beginners are highly encouraged to attend. You'll learn about the board game's basics, make new friends, and participate in a few friendly competitions. No registration is required, just show up and get the chance to learn new skills!

Little Storytellers



December 27, 2023 (Language: Arabic)

3:30pm - 4:15pm

Qatar National Library

Is your child a fan of storytelling? In Qatar National Library's Little Storyteller program, children aged 9 to 14 years old have the opportunity to learn expressive reading from a professional storyteller. They can bring their favorite book to read and enjoy the fun of sharing stories with dramatic voices and facial expressions. The event is currently fully booked, but you can register on the waitlist for a chance to join the workshop.

Make a splash at Meryal Waterpark



10am - 5pm

Rixos Qetaifan North Island North

Qatar's largest waterpark recently opened, and the chilly season is the perfect time to dive in! Spanning 6 acres, Meryal Waterpark has 45 rides and 52 slides, including high-tech slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, tube rides, and interactive play features for all ages. The star attraction is the Icon Tower (RIG 1938), standing at a towering 85m, which has 2 world record Guinness attempts for the highest waterpark tower in the world and the tower with the most rides. The waterpark also features restaurants, cafes, retail stores, changing rooms, and private cabanas. Tickets start at QR245 for children and QR310 for adults. Save up to QR50 per ticket by booking on their website . For more info:+974 41444000

Winter Market



Until January 3, 2024

Sunday to Thursday: 5pm - 12am; Friday to Saturday: 2pm - 12am

Al Maha Drive, Al Maha Island

Spend this winter season at Al Maha Drive's Winter Market! Come to the drive for a festive atmosphere filled with holiday delights, shopping, and seasonal treats.