Powernotes Launches AI Unity Initiative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pilot program empowers educators, researchers, students, and professionals to explore, understand, and implement customized AI practices in their classroom while collaborating with peers.

Chicago, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerNotes , the platform designed to help students and professionals create high-quality research quickly and efficiently, today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to help educators delve into the world of artificial intelligence (AI). The PowerNotes AI Unity Initiative is a first-of-its-kind program that provides a collaborative platform for institutions to jointly explore AI applications, share findings, and formulate informed policies for effective and ethical AI use in education.

Despite institutional hesitation about possible effects of AI use, students and professionals are already using AI tools. The PowerNotes AI Unity pilot program was designed for educators facing uncertainty about how to make the most of AI's potential in the classroom. AI Unity is a collaborative platform that allows teachers to explore, experiment, and understand AI's applications in the classroom. By participating in this initiative, educators gain access to a community of peers with whom they can share insights and learn collectively. This approach not only helps in overcoming the initial challenges of integrating AI into the curriculum but also enables teachers to innovate and enhance their teaching methods and to formulate informed policies for effective and ethical AI use.

“I've spoken to dozens of educators regarding the use of AI,” said PowerNotes CEO and founder Wilson Tsu.“The message is clear: 'We can't go it alone on AI and be successful.' So, we're excited to put together this initiative to allow educators to share knowledge on how to bring AI into the classroom and influence how students learn how to use a key emerging technology.”

During the AI Unity pilot, participants will have the opportunity to collaborate in an active community exploring how to enhance teaching methods through thoughtful use of AI. Trainings, roundtable discussions, workshops, and 1:1 sessions will all be available within the community. Members will also receive faculty support for AI curriculum integration, including templates for AI-integrated assignments using PowerNotes.

Members of the program will receive a pilot license to PowerNotes' AI-integrated platform with all the teaching and learning benefits of PowerNotes+ , a reading, research, and writing methodology that helps educators and institutions have control and confidence using AI in the classroom, and addresses questions of academic integrity using transparency and evidence, not suspicion.

Data and shared learnings from the pilot will inform decisions about how AI can be used in education in general, and participants will have an opportunity to offer feedback that will influence new AI product development at PowerNotes in particular.

The pilot program will run through June 2024. Phases will include onboarding, preparation, launch, engagement, and reflection. Pricing is designed to be cost-effective to encourage educators and students to participate. Two pricing options are available:

● Student Pay : With no cost to the school, students will pay for access through their campus bookstore when instructors assign PowerNotes as course material. Prices range from $19.99 to $40.99 per student for six months of access.

● School Pay : With no cost to students, schools can purchase access for the duration of the pilot through June 2024. Prices range from $750 to $5,000, based on the number of students using the platform. Custom pricing is available for institutions with more than 1,000 students participating.

Institutions participating in the pilot can receive credit towards institutional licenses or Student Pay discounts by referring other institutions to join the AI Unity Initiative.

PowerNotes encourages all educational institutions to apply to join the pilot . To qualify for pilot pricing, institution representatives should be prepared to present at least two program champions who are motivated to implement AI in education and can commit to regular participation in Teams and community discussions.

Throughout the pilot, PowerNotes will highlight members of the community who have found unique or interesting uses for AI in the classroom and institutions. For more information or to sign up, please visit PowerNotes/AI-Unity .

About PowerNotes

PowerNotes is the creator of a platform designed to help students and professionals create high-quality research and written work confidently and efficiently. The first incarnation of PowerNotes was created to help law students become more efficient and effective in a digital environment. After taking cues and building features for our partner schools, PowerNotes is now used by writers and researchers of all ages, from elementary schoolers to PhD students and working professionals. More than 140 academic institutions nationwide have adopted PowerNotes, with some college instructors building their coursework around the PowerNotes process, which is focused on meaningful and transparent student engagement throughout the reading, research, analysis, and writing process. Learn more at PowerNotes .

