Attention: Discovery+ Subscribers (Www.Discoveryplus.Com), Potential Privacy Violations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery+ has shared subscribers' personal information and video-viewing habits with Facebook without its users' consent. Specifically, appears to have used a tracking tool to record its subscribers' viewing habits and secretly share them with Facebook. Discovery+ customers could be eligible to collect up to $2,500 for these violations.



Levi & Korsinsky is working to represent Discovery+ subscribers with Facebook accounts who may have been impacted by this improper information sharing. To find out if you qualify, please go to:

There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT? Compensation may be available for eligible Discovery+ subscribers - the Federal Video Privacy Protection Act allows compensation of up to $2,500.

HOW DOES THIS WORK? Mass actions involve hundreds or thousands of consumers bringing individual claims against the same company at the same time and over the same issue. Levi & Korsinsky is working with members to take action over these potential privacy violations. To join the others taking action, go to:

WHO IS DISCOVERY+?

Discovery+ is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content from the Discovery networks and other sources. It features programming from channels like Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, and more, offering a mix of reality shows, documentaries, and non-fiction series. Discovery+ may also include content from other networks and partnerships, depending on the region and agreements. It's a subscription-based service designed to cater to audiences interested in genres like nature, science, history, adventure, and reality TV.

