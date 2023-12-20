First Nations / Uranium News: Baselode (TSXV: FIND) And Ya'thi Nene Lands And Resources Sign Exploration Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode") and Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources ("YNLR"), the office representing the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake and Camsell Portage, proudly announce that they have recently signed an Exploration Agreement to strengthen their relationship.

With substantial land holdings spanning approximately 264,172 hectares (652,783 acres), Baselode has uranium exploration targets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and the traditional lands of YNLR First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories and is committed to building a sustainable future for their company and the communities near which they explore. The recent agreement accentuates Baselode's dedication to corporate responsibility, aligning with YNLR's focus on environmental stewardship, employment, social well-being, and cultural preservation. Provisions include harvester compensation, contributions to YNLR's community trust, and contracting opportunities for northern businesses.

Mary Denechezhe, Elder and YNLR Board Chair, expresses optimism for the positive impact on the community trust, as well as the promising contracting and employment opportunities that Baselode will bring to benefit the northern population. "Signing this agreement with Baselode is another key step towards the protection of our land and culture, and reaching our economic development goals in the communities. This partnership is important for Treaty Rights preservation, and we appreciate Baselode's commitment to working with us in a good way that is both respectful and mutually beneficial."

"We are honored to sign this Exploration Agreement as we appreciate a working partnership to continue protecting the values and rights of the First Nations and communities supported by YNLR. We envision a respectful collaboration moving forward that focuses on the people, the land, and the culture of those who call Nuhenéné home," said James Sykes, CEO, President & Director of Baselode.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

About Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources (YNLR)

YNLR is a non-profit organization owned by the Athabasca Basin First Nations of Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation and northern Saskatchewan municipalities of the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, the Northern Settlement of Uranium City, the Northern Settlement of Wollaston Lake and the Northern Settlement of Camsell Portage.

YNLR was established in June 2016 with the mandate to promote and enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents.

