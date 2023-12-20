Norwegian Cruise Ship Makes Maiden Call At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The 'Norwegian Dawn' cruise ship made its maiden call in Qatar at the terminal in Old Doha Port. This also marks as the ship's first journey in the Gulf region.

Norwegian Dawn is carrying 1,347 passengers and a crew of 1,021 as it visits The Terminal on a turnaround call.

On social media, Mwani Qatar shared several photos as the cruise ship arrived at the port, capturing a picturesque view of the ship against Doha's iconic skyline.



According to Mwani Qatar, the ship is scheduled to "embark 1,900 tourists from Doha on a 7-day itinerary to several tourist destinations in the region, after disembarking 1,300 passengers".

Norwegian Dawn is a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) headquartered in Miami, Florida. It sails under the Bahamas flag and can carry 2,340 passengers and 1,032 crew members. The massive cruise ship consists of 15 decks, housing many amenities, and entertainment on board.