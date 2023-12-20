Rimini Street Is Recognized With Great Place To Work® Certifications In Singapore And Japan, And Ranked Top 50 Of India'...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce® and AWS partner, today announced that it has earned a Great Place to Work® Certification in Singapore for the first time and in Japan for a second consecutive year, and was recognized among Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2023 category.

Rimini Street's achievements underscore the company's commitment to creating a workplace culture of innovation that actively engages and enhances the experience of its employees across the globe. This recognition builds on Rimini Street's growing list of employer excellence awards including Great Place to Work® certifications in Australia/New Zealand, France, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, UK and USA, as well as Top WorkplacesTM USA 2023, UK's Best Workplace for WellbeingTM 2023 and UK's Best Workplace for WomenTM 2023 honors.

For over 30 years, Great Place to Work has surveyed over 100 million employees, with“trust” found to be the heart of what makes a great workplace. Great Place to Work's Trust ModelTM serves as the foundation for the Trust Index Survey's 60 questions that measure employee satisfaction. Surveyed companies who show outstanding performance in championing credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, have a greater ability to attract and retain a highly engaged, high-performance workforce that is critical to business growth and success.

"Building a great workplace driven by a shared purpose is at the heart of our corporate ethos,” said Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street.“This recognition is not just a testament to our workplace quality; it's a celebration of the extraordinary people who make Rimini Street an exceptional place to grow, learn and contribute to something lasting and meaningful."

Singapore Employees Say Rimini Street is a Safe, Special Place to Work

The anonymous surveying of Rimini Street Singapore employees during the certification process revealed:



93% of employees feel that they have special and unique benefits at Rimini Street 93% of employees feel that Rimini Street is a safe place to work

“At Rimini Street Singapore, we believe that a great workplace is built on trust, cooperation and a shared dedication to excellence,” shared Andrew Seow, GVP & general manager of Rimini Street Southeast Asia and Greater China.“This recognition demonstrates our ongoing efforts to create an environment where our team can contribute their best, ultimately driving success for both our employees and the company as a whole."

Japan Employees Feel a Sense of Pride Working at Rimini Street

According to Great Place to Work Research ,“Connection to purpose drives better business outcomes, but that's only if employees understand how their role connects to the organization's purpose.” The results of Rimini Street Japan's survey show that employees feel a sense of pride in their work and that they make a difference at Rimini Street.

Additional results of the survey include:



93% of employees say management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders 90% of employees say they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

"Rimini Street Japan is very proud to be recognized again as a Great Place to Work,” said Yorio Wakisaka, GVP & general manager of Rimini Street Japan.“It reaffirms our commitment to creating an environment where every individual can thrive, contribute and find fulfillment in their professional journey.”

India Employees Say Rimini Street is a Best Workplace in the IT & IT-BPM Category

On the heels of earning its second Great Place to Work® Certification , Rimini Street India has been recognized among Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2023 category. Based on the employee feedback gathered during the initial certification process, eligible IT and IT-BPM organizations with at least 100 employees were automatically entered to win additional recognition on a Best WorkplacesTM list.

“Rimini Street India is honored to be listed among the Top 50 Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM,” said Raju Gadiraju, managing director of Rimini Street India.“It reflects our mission of fostering a workplace culture that puts employees at the core of all our work. Our success is a direct result of the passion and talent of our employees, who continue to drive Rimini Street forward as a dynamic and rewarding workplace."

Rimini Street's Unique Approach to People

Cultivating and maintaining a workforce of top talent that consistently achieves "extraordinary" results is key to the company's continued growth. To achieve this, Rimini Street offers numerous programs aimed at maximizing employee performance and fostering high engagement levels, including:



A flexible, four-day workweek to provide for better work-life balance, now available through 2024

Learning and development programs through the Rimini Street University to cultivate professional growth and learning capabilities for its workforce

Global volunteer activities hosted by the Rimini Street Foundation, Rimini Street's self-funded charitable giving program Anonymous employee engagement surveys to help the company continually listen, measure, track, learn and succeed by analyzing proven drivers of employee satisfaction

We are Hiring!

Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street's career page at:

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,300 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet , and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn . (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“currently,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period revenue and costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability, manage our cost of revenue and accurately forecast revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 1, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved.“Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

