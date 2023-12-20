New Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha Arrives In Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn)
Colombo, December 20: Ambassador Santosh Jha arrived in Colombo on Wednesday and took charge at the Indian High Commission here. After presentation of credentials, he will assume his new responsibilities as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.
He had served in Colombo earlier as Counselor Economic Affairs
END
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN20122023000191011043ID1107635033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.