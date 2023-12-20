YHSGR Celebrates A Year Of Success With Insightful Keynote By Rev. Dr. Daniel Hanafi At 2023 Best Of The Best Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 's annual Best Of The Best Awards Banquet, held on December 15, 2023, was a memorable evening of recognition and inspiration, featuring Rev. Dr. Daniel Hanafi as the keynote speaker. The theme of the event, "Your Greater is Coming... 2024," set the stage for Rev. Dr. Hanafi's powerful message, drawing from the rich teachings of the Bible to redefine the essence of greatness and leadership.Rev. Dr. Hanafi, a revered figure known for his captivating and meaningful oratory, explored the biblical concept of "Your Greater Is Coming," offering profound insights into achieving true greatness through service. His speech, centered around the selfless acts and teachings of Jesus, provided pivotal takeaways for personal and professional growth:1.Embracing a Servant's Posture in Relationships: Rev. Dr. Hanafi emphasized the importance of humility and service in our daily interactions. By reflecting on Jesus washing His disciples' feet, a task traditionally reserved for the lowest servant, he challenged the audience to shift their focus from seeking status and recognition to serving others selflessly. This approach, he noted, leads to genuine relationships and a positive impact on others.2.Rejecting the Social Ladder for Servant Leadership: In a society obsessed with climbing the social ladder for power and prominence, Rev. Dr. Hanafi advocated for a paradigm shift. He encouraged attendees to embrace a pattern of leadership that mirrors Jesus' teachings, where greatness is measured not by one's position but by their willingness to serve. This 'stool' model of leadership, as opposed to the 'ladder' model, prioritizes uplifting others over self-promotion.3.The Blessings of Serving Others: Highlighting Jesus' promise that true blessedness comes from serving rather than being served, Rev. Dr. Hanafi connected this principle to the ultimate act of service – Jesus' sacrifice on the cross. This act, he explained, embodies the highest form of selflessness and provides a model for personal sacrifice and service in our own lives. He encouraged the audience to find security and fulfillment in serving others, just as Jesus did.Rudy L. Kusuma , CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, shared his thoughts on the event, saying, "Rev. Dr. Hanafi's keynote was more than inspirational – it was a call to action for all of us to lead with service and humility. His message perfectly encapsulates our theme for the coming year."The event, which celebrated the achievements of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team, also served as a catalyst for redefining the values and practices within the real estate industry. Attendees left with a renewed commitment to integrating servant leadership into their professional and personal lives.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a pioneering real estate brokerage, renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. We specialize in offering knowledgeable and performance-guaranteed services for buying and selling homes. Our mission is deeply rooted in positively impacting lives through second-mile service, implementing innovative systems, and supporting our community through charitable giving. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

