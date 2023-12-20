Help Clifford Help Kids 2024: A Night Of Music And Philanthropy Benefiting American Youthworks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antone's Marquee Sign Announcing Help Clifford Help Kids in Downtown Austin

We're thrilled to announce The Temptations Review featuring the legacy of Dennis Edwards, will be performing at Help Clifford Help Kids on Feb 8, 2024 at Antone's!

American YouthWorks' YouthBuild program offers career training in Healthcare, IT/Media, Manufacturing and Construction.

23rd Help Clifford Help Kids Celebration at Antone's Nightclub with a Legendary Performance by The Temptations Review Featuring the legacy of Dennis Edwards

- Parc Smith, AYW CEOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The iconic Help Clifford Help Kids celebration and fundraiser, now in its 23rd year, is set to make a triumphant return to Antone's Nightclub on February 8, 2024. This year's event, benefiting the nonprofit American YouthWorks , promises an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and philanthropy.Founded in 2001 by Blues legend and Antone's Nightclub founder, Clifford Antone, and philanthropist Robin Shivers with dear friends Cathy and Rob Lippincott, Help Clifford Help Kids has been a cornerstone in uniting the Austin community to support American YouthWorks' mission of providing young people ages 16-35 opportunities to build careers, strengthen communities, and improve the environment through education, on-the-job training, and service to the community.This year's celebration will feature a mesmerizing performance by music legends, The Temptations Review featuring the legacy of Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of The Temptations for 14 years. Edwards' gritty vocals were showcased on numerous Billboard hits, including "Psychedelic Shack," "Runaway Child," "Ball of Confusion," "I Can't Get Next to You," and "Papa was a Rolling Stone."Emcees for the evening will be the dynamic trio of Jody Denberg, Judy Maggio, and Andy Langer, ensuring a lively and engaging atmosphere throughout the event.In addition to the fantastic musical performances, Help Clifford Help Kids has a longstanding reputation for being a meaningful event in Austin that supports young people. Attendees can enjoy a delightful evening featuring dinner, drinks, auctions, and, most importantly, an opportunity to contribute to American YouthWorks' impactful initiatives.“We are so grateful to all the Help Clifford Help Kids donors who are supporting educational opportunities, career training, and support services for young people,” said American YouthWorks CEO, Parc Smith,“we see every day how young people make a positive difference in the community and the lives of others.”American YouthWorks, through its Texas Conservation Corps and YouthBuild programs, offers diverse groups of young adults equitable access to education, career training, and supportive services. Participants gain valuable skills in high-demand industries, addressing critical issues like building micro-homes for unhoused individuals and disaster response through FEMA deployments.To support American YouthWorks' programs, more information about sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available at .About American YouthWorks:American YouthWorks (AYW) offers young people opportunities to build careers, strengthen communities, and improve the environment through education, on-the-job training, and service projects. Founded in 1975, AYW connects diverse groups of young adults with equitable access to education, career training, and supportive services.About Help Clifford Help Kids:Founded in 2001 by Clifford Antone and Robin Shivers with Cathy and Rob Lippincott, Help Clifford Help Kids is an annual celebration and fundraiser that brings the Austin community together. The event features live music, auctions, and other festivities, with all proceeds benefiting American YouthWorks.

