11% Of Fortune 500 Blog Articles Are Likely AI-Generated According To Study By Originality.AI

Originality conducted a study analyzing 3,900 articles from the blogs of 246 Fortune 500 companies to uncover that nearly 11% were AI generated

- Jonathan Gillham, CEOCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are likely to be AI- Generated, according to a new study by Originality , a global leader in AI content detection . The study analyzed 3,900 articles from the blogs of 246 Fortune 500 companies to understand the use of AI-Generated content on these sites.Key Findings:- Approximately 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are potentially AI-generated.- These Sites showed a wide variation, with some having almost zero AI-generated content, while others having over half.- Shorter articles were 5.7x more likely to be suspected of using generative AI for content creation.Methodology:Originality's AI detector analyzed 3,900 blog entries, categorizing text as human or AI-generated. The study examined the relationship between word counts and AI-generated content.Controversies and Questions:The study raises questions about audience awareness and the acceptance of AI-generated content, echoing previous controversies around transparency, disclosure and its impact on audience perception.For more details, read the full study:About Originality:Originality provides AI-powered content detection, plagiarism checking and fact-checking solutions, helping editorial teams publish content with awareness, authenticity and transparency.

