11% Of Fortune 500 Blog Articles Are Likely AI-Generated According To Study By Originality.AI

- Jonathan Gillham, CEOCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are likely to be AI- Generated, according to a new study by Originality , a global leader in AI content detection . The study analyzed 3,900 articles from the blogs of 246 Fortune 500 companies to understand the use of AI-Generated content on these sites.
Key Findings:
- Approximately 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are potentially AI-generated.
- These Sites showed a wide variation, with some having almost zero AI-generated content, while others having over half.
- Shorter articles were 5.7x more likely to be suspected of using generative AI for content creation.
Methodology:
Originality's AI detector analyzed 3,900 blog entries, categorizing text as human or AI-generated. The study examined the relationship between word counts and AI-generated content.
Controversies and Questions:
The study raises questions about audience awareness and the acceptance of AI-generated content, echoing previous controversies around transparency, disclosure and its impact on audience perception.
About Originality:
Originality provides AI-powered content detection, plagiarism checking and fact-checking solutions, helping editorial teams publish content with awareness, authenticity and transparency.
