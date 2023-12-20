Congressional Recognition For The 40Th Anniversary Of L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland: Making The Holidays Special For Hollywood Families

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - On behalf of U.S. Congressman Luis Correa, his community liaison Ms. Gabriella Lemus presented the Church of Scientology with a certificate of special recognition from the United States House of Representatives in honor of the 40th anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland.







Photo Caption: Certificate of recognition from U.S. Congressman Luis Correa for L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland, celebrating 40 years of bringing joy to local children.

“I join with Congress to celebrate the 40th anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland,” the recognition begins.“Thank you for sharing your tradition of spreading the spirit of Christmas and the promise of Peace on Earth.”

Winter Wonderland has welcomed generations of children annually since 1983. It was then, in the spirit of Christmas, that author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas tree to the Hollywood community. And the tradition has continued ever since.

Along with the giant fir tree and a forest of evergreens, the annual celebration includes a Santa's cottage on a vintage Hollywood Winter Wonderland set. A banner at the entrance includes Mr. Hubbard's immortal words:“On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

Visitors to Winter Wonderland can expect holiday entertainment, face painting, and photos with Santa, who gives away toys and fiction storybooks. And those visiting this weekend, despite clear skies and 70-degree temperatures, were also treated to snow.

Angelenos and those visiting from out of town are invited to come and enjoy the fun through December 25. Winter Wonderland is open Monday through Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

