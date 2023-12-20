New SF Book Offers Fictional Window Into The Intersection Of Science And Traumatic Events

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The recently-released“TRAUMERGY” (ISBN: 978-1633572874) by Patrick R. Carberry, published by New Harbor Press, is a science fiction thriller that's as compelling as it is provoking. The author invites readers to join him on a captivating journey where he delves into what he calls TRAUMERGY – also known as traumatic energy.







Image caption:“TRAUMERGY” by Patrick R. Carberry.

This Sci-Fi mystery work urges readers to think outside the box. Consider this. What if traumatic events were stored in the brain as traumatic memories and could be viewed with new technology? That's just what Carberry addresses in this page-turning read.

At the heart of the story is Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Professor Peter Morley. He's a retired FBI Intelligence Officer and Christian man who becomes a neutrino physicist at Cambridge, MA's MIT. While there, he starts to use this new traumergy technology which displays stored traumatic events via holograms.

How does it work? When a high level of trauma is experienced during a traumatic event, an energy is emitted, similar to waves of light that travel through space unseen by the human eye. These energy forms have existed for some time and while working on a new physics apparatus called a neutrino detector, Morley identifies an anomaly. Up to this point, no one has been able to understand how neutrinos interact with humans. They can be detected, but then they disappear. Morley has found a way to“tap” into these trauma energy events.

While, working on a prototype of traumergy, he identifies a conspiracy: The leaders of a company plan to go public after there's a murder and stolen technology from MIT. Morley works to find the truth using traumergy and identifies a timeline which first started in 33AD.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. It publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution.

About the Author:

Patrick Carberry is a U.S. Army Veteran. He identifies as a Christian and is married with two adult children, and two grandchildren. He's worked as an executive in the high-tech sector; been CEO of his own software company which he sold to a public company; and worked as an intelligence supervisor for the FBI after September 11, 2001. He worked to keep America safe until his retirement in July 2018.

He's the founder of Joshuacord ( ), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping persecuted Christians in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. He's also the creative partner and executive producer of the documentary,“Christians in the Mirror”( christians-in-the-mirror/ ).

