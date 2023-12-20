A Child Killed By Live Israeli Bullets West Of Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /

A 16-year-old child identified as Mahmoud Mohammad Zaaoul was today shot and killed by live bullets fired by Israeli occupation soldiers during confrontations that broke out between Palestinian youths and the soldiers in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, according to Ministry of Health.

A Palestinian medical source said that the occupation forces fired live bullets and toxic tear gas bombs at the youths.

Zaaoul was injured in the neck by a live bullet fired by the soldiers and later died of his wounds.