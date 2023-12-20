Rights Groups Call For Red Cross Visit: Civilian Prisoners In Gaza Subjected To Brutal Torture In Detention Camp

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

Palestinian human rights organizations have stated that released prisoners from Gaza have conveyed horrifying accounts of what is happening in the detention camp near Be'er Sheva, where prisoners are suffering brutal torture at the hands of Israeli authorities.

According to these sources, including a report from Haaretz published yesterday, over a thousand Palestinian detainees, including the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, are subjected to severe torture and brutal beatings. Interrogators use methods such as electric shocks, waterboarding, stress positions, and psychological pressure, depicting a complex image on the wall and demanding detainees to replicate it, beating them if they fail.

The sources mention that some prisoners have died during torture, including elderly and sick individuals. The detainees are held in uninhabitable containers, exposed to cold weather, provided with insufficient food, and no one, including the Red Cross, is allowed to contact them or know anything about them.

Despite the absence of legal grounds or arrangements for these detentions, the sources emphasize that the detainees, who are civilians, are continuously restrained. The investigators persist in accusing them of affiliation with Hamas, and those who refuse such accusations are subjected to severe beatings.

The sources warn of a real threat to the lives of hundreds of detainees if there is no swift intervention from international human rights institutions.