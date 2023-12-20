(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has reached an EV commercial milestone: its Mullen One, a class 1 EV cargo van, received certification from the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) as a zero-emission vehicle in the state of

California.

This certification means that Mullen ONE can be sold in CARB-compliant states, including California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia. Combined with an earlier certification of conformity received last month from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”), the Mullen ONE is in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and can be sold in every state.“The CARB certification is an important milestone for Mullen as sales in the CARB-compliant states represents over two-thirds of all EVs sold in the U.S.,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.“As a next step, we are working to ensure the Mullen ONE is also part of all eligible

state incentive programs to further support the sale and adoption of the Mullen ONE

across the U.S.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

.

