Cover Letters powered by AI: New tool from The Stepstone Group now freely available after extensive test phase



Successful test phase of the Cover Letter Generator with 120,000 cover letters generated Majority of hiring managers still consider cover letters important Duesseldorf, 20 December 2023. Many find them annoying, but HR departments still value them: cover letters for job applications. After a successful test phase in which more than 120,000 cover letters were created, The Stepstone Group is now offering all jobseekers an online tool that uses artificial intelligence to help them write this often unpopular document.



Cover letter in less than a minute thanks to AI

The Stepstone Cover Letter Generator guides users through three intuitive steps: First, candidates load the job advertisement into the tool, followed by their CV. The artificial intelligence then generates the cover letter from these two pieces of content - all in less than a minute. Technically, the tool is based on OpenAI GPT Turbo 3.5, no knowledge of prompts or deep AI expertise is required.

"Artificial intelligence has of course been used for some time to generate text," explains Florin Ciontu, Senior Vice President Product B2C at The Stepstone Group. "But we go one step further: the Stepstone Cover Letter Generator generates ideas and suggestions for text structure, provides inspiration and captures important milestones in the CV."



Cover letter a major hurdle for job seekers

The cover letter is often a hurdle in the application process for job seekers. As a result, some companies have already abolished it, but still the majority of recruiters consider cover letters important in making a first impression: "Candidates should take it seriously if the potential employer does not specifically waive the requirement for a cover letter. In these cases, it is expected," says Ciontu.



The personal touch remains

More than 120,000 cover letters have been generated since the tool was released for testing in Summer 2023. The personal touch stems from the fact that the Stepstone Cover Letter Generator not only creates a solid text base, but also considers the most important stages of the resume. "What the Cover Letter Generator cannot do: Replace human intuition or anecdotal narrative," says Florin Ciontu. "Candidates should still add these creative elements to the tool's output."





About "Stepstone Cover Letter Generator"

The basis for the Stepstone Cover Letter Generator is OpenAI GPT3.5 turbo.

Here , job seekers can now generate personalized cover letters in three steps. (Currently in German, more languages to follow.)

1. Give us all the information about the job - we analyse the job advertisement and check the requirements for the job.

2. Tell us more about yourself - we match the job advertisement with the experience and skills from your CV.

3. Create your cover letter - we then create a cover letter that fits you and the job exactly.

About The Stepstone Group



The Stepstone Group is a leading global digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. The Stepstone Group connects more than 110 million job applications with over 140,000 employers every year. With its integrated platforms, The Stepstone Group simplifies the candidates job search as well supporting recruiters with AI-powered solutions for the entire recruitment process. In 2022, The Stepstone Group generated revenue of around €1 billion. The Stepstone Group operates in more than 30 countries - including Stepstone in Germany, Appcast in the USA and Totaljobs in the UK. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide. For more information:



