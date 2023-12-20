EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

E.ON and SNP expand collaboration following successful milestone in multi-year SAP S/4HANA project

Largest SAP S/4HANA transformation project at a German energy supplier (project start in 2020)

Goal to harmonize over 500 companies from different SAP systems and migrate them all to the cloud at the same time E again chooses SNP's powerful software CrystalBridge following several successful projects Heidelberg, Germany, December 20, 2023 – In tackling one of the largest and most challenging SAP S/4HANA transformations in the energy industry to date, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, and Germany-based energy company E.ON have further expanded their collaboration. The two companies established a strategic partnership in 2020 to merge over 500 companies from different SAP systems into one standardized S/4HANA system and move to the cloud at the same time. The goal of the ambitious and wide-ranging transformation project is to achieve maximum efficiency and standardization leveraging a so-called factory concept. This repeatable approach to transformation has been a huge success, leading to E.ON's decision to strengthen its collaboration with SNP as well as get more E.ON employees on board with the project.



For Michael Pechowski, Senior Program Director S/4United Roll-out at E.ON, the chosen approach“sets the stage to deliver the required quality in such a comprehensive and complex project while continuously enhancing the project approach and capitalizing on synergies.”



Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, adds:“The success of E.ON has been our top priority since the start of the partnership, and it remains the most important objective in our collaboration. We are thrilled to continue on this path together and are very pleased that more and more E.ON team members will be working with our CrystalBridge software going forward.”



