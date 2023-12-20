(MENAFN- EQS Group)
EQS-News: iOmx Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Conference
iOmx Therapeutics attends 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
20.12.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
iOmx Therapeutics attends 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Martinsried / Munich, Germany, December 20, 2023 - iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs, today announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.
42nd Annual P Healthcare Conference
Date: January 8 -11, 2024
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Dr. Apollon Papadimitriou, CEO and Dr. Nils Debus, CBO, will be available on site and throughout the week for networking, partnering and one-to-one meetings.
About iOmx Therapeutics
iOmx Therapeutics ( ) is a clinical-stage company that harnesses deep tumor and myeloid biology insights, along with its proprietary iOTargTM target screening platform, to generate novel treatments for the most prevalent solid tumor indications. The company is translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs. Focused on developing drugs with single agent activity, iOmx is creating potential new backbone therapies in a modality-open fashion. By applying its comprehensive drug discovery & development expertise iOmx is committed to shaping the future of cancer therapy. The company's lead program, OMX-0407, is a proprietary first-in-class spectrum-selective SIK kinase inhibitor and is currently being investigated in Phase I clinical trials in multiple solid tumors. iOmx is backed by international venture capital investors, such as Athos Biopharma, Sofinnova Partners, Wellington Partners, MIG Capital and M
Ventures. iOmx is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany.
Media contact
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel, Shaun Brown
T: +49(0)89 2102280
...
20.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
MENAFN20122023004691010666ID1107634941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.