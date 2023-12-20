(MENAFN- EQS Group)

oceansix future paths Ltd.: 2023, a Year in Review

Key accomplishments and progress, setting the stage for a promising future

Tel Aviv, Israel, December 20, 2023 – oceansix future paths Ltd. (“the Company“ or“oceansix“) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto

(TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

Foundational Growth and Strategic Mergers

The year began with a strategic shift as oceansix consolidated its Israeli operations, moving key components to Germany. This relocation, completed in January, simplified the Company's strategy and positioned oceansix closer to the heart of Europe's sustainability movement.

Also, a significant milestone was reached in March when oceansix shareholders approved the name change to oceansix Future Paths Ltd., which was officially recognized in May. This symbolling the unified commitment to a higher vision.

Leadership and Organizational Expansion

In a strategic move to strengthen oceansix's leadership ranks, April witnessed the key appointments of Salvador Cabañas Lopez as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Elad Hameiri stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of oceansix Future Paths Ltd. These appointments significantly enhance the executive team, bringing fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to steer the Company's innovative path.

Gat Ramon, the founder, was appointed Board Director and Chairman in April. This strategic decision fortified oceansix's governance framework thanks to Ramon's visionary leadership and deep industry insights.

Strengthening Presence in Europe

As part of oceansix's journey towards expansive growth, the Company extended its R&D team in Spain, further enhancing the existing operations of oceansix S.L. This strategic move centralizes the research and development efforts in Spain, significantly strengthening oceansix's presence in Europe.

Expanding Horizons: Engaging in Valencia's Innovation and Commercial Opportunities

As oceansix grows, the Company deepens its commitment to local and international innovation and business ventures, focusing on the Valencian ecosystem. Valencia City has established itself as a centre for pioneering ideas and lucrative business opportunities, and the CEO, Elad Hameiri, has been actively involved in various initiatives and events across Valencia. His involvement reinforces oceansix's dedication to the region's commercial and innovative development and significantly boosts the Company's progress.

In line with oceansix's commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions, the Company proudly announces its membership in New ERA (Environmental Reusable Association). This esteemed organization is at the forefront of promoting reusable packaging systems and is dedicated to reducing waste and fostering a more sustainable future within Europe. oceansix's association with New ERA is a testament to oceansix's mission to revolutionize packaging, further emphasizing its dedication to sustainability and innovative practices.

Innovation and Market Impact

HydroQuick

oceansix's latest solution, HydroQuick, unveiled in 2023, marked a significant leap in hydroponic farming technology. This system, characterized by its all-in-one design, promises to revolutionize hydroponic installations, reducing time, labour, and environmental impact. HydroQuick was manufactured by its sister company, Flome, which is launching HydroQuick now.

Reusable packaging system for ecommerce

Developing a reusable pack system for e-commerce, a crucial project for oceansix, made notable progress. Oceansix anticipates its launch in 2024, following positive advancements in patent processes and ongoing negotiations with potential partners.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for 2024 and Beyond

These achievements in 2023 have strengthened the Company's operational efficiency and accelerated its mission to create sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for critical industries. As we step into 2024, the oceansix team is boosted to continue this momentum, with eyes set on delivering impactful innovations and fostering more sustainable solutions.

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

... | phone +49 89 139 28 890

oceansix future paths Ltd. | Elad Hameiri, CEO | phone +34 673 435 571

Derech Menachem Begin 11 | Ramat Gan | Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

