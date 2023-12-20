IN-Space Join Hands With ISRO To Launch Skill Development Courses

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Dec 20 (KNN)

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is joining hands with ISRO to introduce short-term course aimed at advancing skills in the space sector.

"The programme, which commenced on December 17, focuses on Orbital Mechanics, Attitude Dynamics and Control, Space-Based Navigation, and Mission Planning," an official statement said.

Vinod Kumar, director (promotion directorate), IN-SPACe, said this learning platform translates the government's vision into tangible skills.



"Participants will develop the 'brain' of a satellite, enabling autonomous functionality in space. This course empowers individuals to contribute significantly to India's space missions and nurtures the next generation of space specialists," he added.

The five-day residential programme, held at the Isro Guest House features

experienced faculty from Isro, academic institutions, and industry.



The curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills, providing essential training for future space scientists and engineers.

IN-SPACe through this programme aims to equip individuals with foundational principles and hands-on experience crucial for planning, executing, and optimising space mission operations, fostering the growth of India's space capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)