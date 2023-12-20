Rajasthan Industry Seeks Urgent Action On Long-Term Policies, Power Tariff

(MENAFN- KNN India) Rajasthan, Dec 20 (KNN) Industrialists in Rajasthan are appealing to the newly-formed government to address long-standing issues crippling the growth of the industrial sector in the region, demanding action on a stable, long-term industrial policy and reduced power tariffs, reported Business Standard.

Kamal Kandoi, advisor to the Akhil Rajya Trade & Industry Association (ARTIA), Rajasthan, emphasised that industry issues have endured for years without resolution from any administration, as reported by Business Standard.

Kandoi asserted the crucial need for the formulation of enduring policies, particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), ensuring policy stability despite changes in government, reported Business Standard.

He highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by industrialists when officers, or policies, undergo modifications, leading to prolonged adversity for the sector.

Vishnu, President of ARTIA, underscored the incessant challenges faced by the MSME sector, with a major concern being the high power tariff.

He compared the industrial electricity rates in Rajasthan, which stand at approximately Rs 8.45 per unit, with significantly lower rates in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

R. S. Singh, managing a small-scale industry, raised concerns about additional surcharges on electricity bills, contributing to increased production costs in Rajasthan.

He noted deficiencies in basic facilities, such as roads, drains, and sewers, in industrial areas operated by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), causing further impediments.

Singh also highlighted delays in obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pollution Control Board, resulting in substantial losses for industries.

Executive Chairman of ARTIA, Prem Biyani, drew attention to exorbitant land rates hindering industrial development.

He urged the new government to promptly address this issue, advocating for the provision of land to industries on a no-profit no-loss basis.

Biyani emphasised the imperative need for reduced industrial electricity rates in the state.

(KNN Bureau)