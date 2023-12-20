How To Buy SPONGE V2 In 2024 Simple Guide

(MENAFN- ValueWalk)

$SPONGE was one of the biggest meme coins of 2023, exploding 100x to a nearly $100 million market cap at its peak. Now, $SPONGE is back with a V2 token that promises to be bigger, better, and more absorbent.

Getting your hands on $SPONGE V2 before it launches requires staking V1 tokens and bridging to V2. You can't simply buy $SPONGE V2 at an exchange just yet.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to buy $SPONGE V2 and take a closer look at what's in store for this red-hot meme project.

Here are the key points you need to know about the $SPONGE V2 sale going on now:



$SPONGE V2 will launch when the last remainder of the V1 supply is sold out, which could happen in a matter of days.

The only way to get $SPONGE V2 before its launch is by permanently staking and locking V1 tokens.

Investors who lock their V1 tokens will receive staking rewards in V2 tokens for the next 4 years. Investors who buy and stake $SPONGE V1 tokens before they run out will receive a 100% purchase bonus in V2 tokens that can be claimed after launch.

How to Buy SPONGE V2 ($SPONGE) – A Step-by-Step Guide

Let's take a look at how to buy $SPONGE V2 tokens before they hit exchanges.

Step 1: Get a Crypto Wallet

Investors will need a crypto wallet that's compatible with ERC-20 tokens in order to get $SPONGE V2. We recommend using MetaMask because it's free, secure, and easy to use. Other ERC-20 crypto wallets will work as well.

Download the MetaMask browser extension or mobile app, then create an account. It's important to set a strong password and store the seed phrase somewhere safe.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT

Visit a centralized crypto exchange to buy Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT). Investors will need to use one of these tokens to purchase $SPONGE on the project's site.

After purchasing tokens, transfer them to the MetaMask wallet.

Step 3: Connect Wallet to SPONGE V2 Website

Visit the SPONGE project site and click 'Connect Wallet.' Follow the on-screen prompts to allow the wallet connection.

Step 4: Buy $SPONGE V1 Tokens

Investors must buy $SPONGE V1 and stake it to bridge to V2. There is no way to buy $SPONGE V2 tokens directly at this time.

Enter the amount of $SPONGE V1 to buy in ETH or USDT. Then click 'Buy' to complete the transaction and add the tokens to the wallet.

Step 5: Stake $SPONGE V1 to Bridge to V2

Click 'Stake Tokens' to stake the newly purchased V1 tokens to the SPONGE V2 smart contract. Staking V1 tokens to this smart contract will permanently lock them. In exchange, investors will receive staking rewards in $SPONGE V2 tokens for the next 4 years.

Investors who buy and stake $SPONGE V1 to bridge to V2 will also receive a 100% purchase bonus. The bonus, paid in V2 tokens, is equivalent to the amount spent on V1 tokens. The bonus $SPONGE V2 tokens can be claimed once all V1 tokens have sold out and the V2 token launches.

What is SPONGE V2?

$SPONGE is a meme coin based on the popular Spongebob Squarepants character and his friends in Bikini Bottom.



$SPONGE originally launched in May 2023 and saw instant success. Many crypto influencers, including Jacob Bury , had singled out the token as having huge potential. It exploded from an initial market cap of $1 million to a market cap of nearly $100 million within days of launch.

Unlike other explosive meme coins , $SPONGE has never lost its popularity. According to DEXTools , the token today has a market cap of more than $16 million and its community includes more than 11,650 token holders.

It's listed on 10 crypto exchanges including LBank, MEXC, Poloniex, Toobit, CoinW, BTCEX, Gate, BitMart, Bitget, and BitKan.

$SPONGE also retains a large social following. It has more than 24,000 followers on X and nearly 8,000 subscribers on Telegram .

The V2 token is an update on $SPONGE that's being issued as the project comes close to selling out its remaining V1 tokens. The only way to get V2 tokens is by permanently locking V1 tokens, ensuring that V2 slowly becomes the sole token of the $SPONGE community.

According to the $SPONGE whitepaper , the new token will set the stage for future developments like a play-to-earn crypto game, Tier-1 listings on Binance and OKX, and soaking up more damp.

SPONGE V2 Tokenomics and Bridging

The launch of $SPONGE V2 isn't a typical presale.

The only way to get $SPONGE V2 tokens right now is by permanently staking and locking V1 tokens. Investors who stake their V1 will receive rewards in V2 tokens for a period of 4 years according to a variable APY.

That means there are two ways to get $SPONGE V2:



Existing token holders can stake their $SPONGE V1 tokens to the V2 contract at any time. New investors can buy $SPONGE V1 tokens on the project's website and stake them to the V2 contract. Investors who do this will receive a 100% purchase bonus in V2 tokens.

$SPONGE V2 token is set to launch as soon as the project's remaining V1 tokens sell out, which could be only a few days away. V2 staking rewards will begin upon launch and investors will be able to claim V2 tokens earned from their V1 purchase bonus.

$SPONGE V2 has a total supply of 150 billion tokens. The supply is allocated as follows:



Staking rewards (43.09%)

V1 purchase bonus (26.93%)

P2E game development (4.47%)

P2E game rewards (8.00%)

CEX liquidity (10.00%) Marketing (7.50%)

Like the original $SPONGE, the V2 token is an ERC-20 token that transacts on the Ethereum network.

The Future Roadmap of SPONGE V2 Explained

There are a few major milestones that the $SPONGE team has set out for the V2 token.

Additional CEX Listings

$SPONGE is already listed on multiple centralized exchanges, but the project has set its sights on some of the biggest exchanges in the world. Specifically, it aims to list on Binance and OKX.

Listing on these exchanges would be enormous for $SPONGE. Binance recently listed two meme coins, $MEME and $BONK, and both saw their prices skyrocket in the days after.

Play-to-Earn Game

The SPONGE team is also working on a play-to-earn racing game that will enable players to race around Bikini Bottom with Spongebob and his friends. The game will be available to play in a free demo mode and a paid mode. In the paid mode, players must pay $SPONGE to play and can earn more $SPONGE by climbing the game's leaderboards.

The game is expected to drop in 2024, although there's no specific timeline available for its launch just yet.

$100 Million Market Cap

$SPONGE is also eyeing a $100 million market cap, which it nearly reached last spring. Listings on Binance and OKX could put this goal within reach, especially if the crypto market turns bullish in 2024 as many analysts predict .

Why Buy SPONGE V2?

$SPONGE V2 has the potential to see 100x gains or more, following in the footsteps of the V1 token. This is a proven project with a huge following and a clear plan for new development.



For starters, investors who buy $SPONGE right now can effectively double their money thanks to the 100% purchase bonus. They get the best of two worlds-staking rewards from locked V1 tokens for the next 4 years, plus a stash of V2 tokens from the purchase bonus that they can use to lock in gains immediately.

It seems highly likely that $SPONGE will achieve Binance and OKX listings, especially since Binance just listed several similar meme coins . These listings could easily send $SPONGE to a $100 million market cap, a nearly 8x gain from today's price.

Looking further down the road, the $SPONGE P2E game can keep the community engaged and bring in new audiences to the project. It's also expected to increase demand for $SPONGE and push up the price even further.

Overall, there's a lot to like about $SPONGE V2 and it's at the top of our list of the best altcoins to buy in 2024 .

SPONGE V2 Price Prediction – Projections and Possibilities for $SPONGE

We're bullish on $SPONGE and think this token has huge potential. It could blow past a $100 million market cap-already an 8x gain-and climb into the ranks of the largest meme coins.

$PEPE currently has a market cap of just over $540 million, and this is our prediction for $SPONGE 12 months from now. That represents a gain of nearly 35x from today's $SPONGE price.

Over the years ahead, the token could see even more growth. The community around this project is clearly passionate and it's not unrealistic to think that $SPONGE could be the next meme coin to break the $1 billion threshold.

Conclusion

$SPONGE V2 promises huge developments for the SPONGE community, including massive staking rewards, a new play-to-earn game, and potential listings on Binance and OKX. The only way to get $SPONGE V2 is to buy V1 tokens and stake to bridge to V2.

Right now, new investors can double their investment with a 100% purchase bonus in V2 tokens. So, don't miss this chance to buy $SPONGE V2 before it officially launches and starts soaking up the damp.

What is $SPONGE?

$SPONGE is a meme coin created around the popular Spongebob Squarepants character. It launched in May 2023 and nearly reached a $100 million market cap in the frenzy around its launch. Now, $SPONGE is back with a V2 token that investors can only get by staking V1 tokens.

How to invest in $SPONGE V2?

Investors can buy $SPONGE V1 tokens on the project's website and then stake them to the new V2 contract. The V1 tokens will be permanently locked and will yield V2 token rewards for the next 4 years. Investors will also receive a 100% purchase bonus that's paid in V2 tokens.

What is the market cap of $SPONGE?

$SPONGE currently has a market cap of $16 million with a community of more than 11,650 token holders. The token hit an all-time high market cap of nearly $100 million in the spring of 2023.