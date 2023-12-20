Survey Finds What Makes A Home Feel Fancy

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar // SWNS

NEWS COPY

The average American has four things in their home only used for impressing guests, according to new research.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults aged 21 and older looked at what parts of the home respondents would show off to others and found that part of what makes a home feel fancy is architectural wonders like the flooring (46%) or large windows (42%).

Others say distinctive features make all the difference like furniture (54%), unique wall art (45%) or a home bar (40%).

More than a third of respondents surveyed have a home bar (38%) and most describe it as a long wooden surface where they serve drinks from behind (46%) or a nice display of bottles (38%).

Conducted by OnePoll for el Jimador , the survey found that those who don't have a home bar are experiencing FOMO, as 54% want one.

While a majority of respondents would model their home bar to their liking above what they think others would like (59%), 36% admit they'd at least somewhat factor how impressive it appears to others.

Those surveyed want to be original with their design, too: 63% would rather model their home bar to their preferences than what their favorite bar looks like.

The average person who has a home bar has spent $785 on it within the past year, splurging on alcohol, accessories and more.

Some of the common bar items respondents already own are shot glasses (61%), openers (50%), an ice bucket/scoop (42%), a cocktail shaker (38%) and a drink mixer (29%).

To add to their collection, those surveyed want to get their hands on a decanter (17%), can cooler (17%) and drink cart (17%).

When it comes to alcohol, 47% own an unopened bottle that they're saving for a special occasion like getting a“pay raise at work,” a“renewal of wedding vows” or“when we are debt free.”

"Stocking home bars with quality offerings is essential when entertaining guests and tequila is a fast-growing crowd pleaser,” said Brian Chambers, U.S. brand manager of el Jimador.“Tequila has become the perfect option for cocktails at holiday gatherings.”

During the holiday season, 53% of Americans host guests every month and want to impress them with interesting conversations (67%) and good drinks (58%).

Three in four said it's important to have alcohol in the home when hosting guests during the holiday season (76%).

Currently, respondents have beer (57%), wine (55%), whiskey (45%), vodka (44%) and tequila (37%) on hand.

What works for everyone? Some of the most crowd-pleasing drinks are wine (53%) and beer (43%), while others say more unique options are good for crowds like rum (23%) or tequila (21%).

And if you're invited out this season, don't go empty-handed - 39% of respondents said they expect guests to bring a bottle of alcohol to the gathering.

Keeping guests happy is top of mind, as six in 10 said they'd be likely to learn the“basics” of bartending when hosting guests during the holiday season (61%).

But they may need to sharpen their skills, as just 29% think they can make a cocktail as good as a bartender can.

"Quality makes all the difference when hosting and crafting good cocktails that satisfy all crowds,” said Chambers.“With margaritas being the most-loved cocktail in the United States, hosts will want to make sure they select a 100% agave Tequila like el Jimador and include fresh ingredients to keep their guests happy!"

AMERICANS' FAVORITE“CLASSIC” DRINKS

Margarita - 30%Daiquiri - 22%Bloody Mary - 19%Long Island iced tea - 19%Rum and coke - 17%Gin and tonic - 13%Cosmopolitan - 10%Espresso martini - 10%Lemon drop - 9%Whiskey sour - 9%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans 21 and older who drink alcohol was commissioned by el Jimador between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).