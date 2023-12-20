Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Leading Way For Clean-Energy Use In The Marine Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



More than a trillion dollars is being invested in clean-energy technologies worldwide

Vision Marine Technology's proprietary powertrains will be the inaugural electric motors installed on the Four Winns H2e Bowrider Order for E-Motion(TM) 180E outboard and powertrain systems marks beginning of transformative partnership with Wired Pontoons

The worldwide clean-energy movement is happening at an amazing rate, according to a recent NPR interview, with an estimated $1.7 trillion being invested in related technologies ( ).

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, is pioneering the clean-energy transition on the water, selling 100% electric boats, outboard motors and technology to the marine industry.

“Thing are moving at such an astonishing pace,” reported the NPR piece, which noted that“huge swaths” of the country are turning away from fossil fuels as an energy source and investing in other renewable energy sources.“An astonishing stat was this year, about $1.7 trillion worldwide was going to be...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN