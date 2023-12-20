Ainewsbreaks AQUAE Unveiled At COP28 Brings Together Groundbreaking Blockchain, AI Platform And Sdgs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AQUAE, a revolutionary ecosystem utilizing blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies, was launched at this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP28”) event, which was held Nov. 30–Dec 12, 2023 in Dubai. The launch event, titled“Biodiversity Harmony in Action: AQUAE's Holistic Approach to Preservation, Sustainable Finance, and Collective Consciousness,” included a panel discussion and was organized by the Art of Living Foundation. Introducing an innovative ecosystem that not only advances sustainable development goals (“SDGs”), AQUAE is designed to be a key player in preserving biodiversity through the creation of bankable, insured digital sustainable-based assets of biodiversity credits. The platform features cutting-edge blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to capture biodiversity credits while also addressing the vital need for biodiversity conservation and providing a sustainable financial mechanism for organizations and investors.

The panel discussion featured renowned experts in the space, including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation; Dr. Vin Menon, cofounder and CEO of AQUAE Impact; Amir Dossal, cofounder and chairman of AQUAE Impact and president of Global Partnerships Forum; Ovais Sarmad, former deputy executive secretary at UN Climate Change; and Gaurav Monga, acting head of resource mobilization and partnerships at UN Climate Change.“AQUAE stands as a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on our planet,” said AQUAE cofounder and CEO Dr. Vin Menon in the press release.“We are not just creating a financial platform; we are creating a solution that contributes significantly to sustainable development goals. AQUAE is a bridge between financial prosperity and environmental preservation, showcasing the power of technology to drive positive change.”

To view the full press release, visit



About AQUAE

AQUAE is an exclusive ecosystem dedicated to advancing Sustainable Development Goals by capturing biodiversity credits to translate into bankable and insured sustainable-based digital assets through blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies. The organization provides an end-to-end solution for sustainable finance, covering advisory, setup, tokenization, marketplace facilitation and more. AQUAE's platform, which encompasses both primary and secondary markets, operates as a social enterprise, aligning profit generation with societal and environmental benefits to create a positive impact on society and the environment. For more information, visit

.

