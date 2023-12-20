Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Reports Additional Positive Clinical Data, Imaging Biomarker Results In Phase 2A Lomecel-B(TM) Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty, is releasing new clinical and biomarker results from the CLEAR MIND trial of its investigational product Lomecel-B(TM). The phase 2a trial evaluates Lomecel-B for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease. According to the report, the new data indicates that that Lomecel-B

improved cognitive function in multiple measures in a dose-response fashion. In addition, caregiver ratings showed improved quality of life in patients receiving Lomecel-B, and MRI Biomarker study data indicates that Lomecel-B

countered loss of brain volume in multiple areas associated with Alzheimer's disease while also reducing brain neuroinflammation and improving cerebral blood flow. The CLEAR MIND trial is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study comprised of 50 patients, ages 60 to 85 years of age and diagnosed with mild Alzheimer's disease.“These new data support our initial results for CLEAR MIND that we announced in October and provide further validation of both the safety and therapeutic potential of Lomecel-B in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease,” said Longeveron CEO Wa'el Hashad in the press release.“We believe these new data may provide evidence for Lomecel-B's mechanism of action and add to the robust foundation we are building for its further investigation in Alzheimer's disease as well as other indications. We anticipate presenting the CLEAR MIND results in a major medical meeting in 2024.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LGVN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN