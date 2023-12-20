Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Announces First SD7 Handset Order From Institution Of Higher Education

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, has received its first order for SD7 handsets from the higher education space. A top-ranked regional university located in the Midwest placed an order for SD7 Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) handsets and related accessories. Siyata anticipates fulfilling the order by the end of this year. The company has already established a presence in the education sector at the local school district level.“Our SD7 handsets will be used by the campus security team of a higher education institution to help keep team members connected as they work to keep students safe,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“Campus safety is a top priority across the country, particularly amidst the recent rise in student protests. A tragic outcome can come down to whether schools have the appropriate communication tools to enable collaboration and immediate action at the time of a crisis. It is essential to equip security personnel with a clear, reliable and secure communication solution. With our SD7 handsets deployed over a nationwide tier-one cellular network, this university will have the tools it needs to communicate across the organization. Higher education represents an attractive opportunity for our solutions, and we have a growing pipeline of opportunities in this market, hence we are making it a priority for 2024.”

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. The company's portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of the company's Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling its customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit or .

