Investornewsbreaks Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships, was featured in the latest episode of the Bell2Bell Podcast , a part of IBN's sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. Beau Kelley, CEO of MTPP, and Joseph Kelley, CEO of full service real estate management company On Site Builder Construction Co. Inc. , joined the program to discuss the companies and provide insight into the real estate market of the Hamptons.“The real estate market here is already a very well-known, high-end market... and there are not enough of these high-end homes available on the market to satisfy demand,” Beau Kelley said.“So, although there are some opportunities to be able to redevelop existing projects, there are fantastic opportunities in ground-up homes. What we do is identify the lot and the area that we want to be in – waterfront and water view are really the premium areas to be. We're really looking forward to being able to get going with two or three projects in the new year, because we see that being just a fantastic way to build shareholder value and partner value over time.”

About Mountain Top Properties Inc.

Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York. For more information, visit the company's website at .

