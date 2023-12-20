Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Gets Tax Exemption For US REE Processing Project, Subcontractors Also Selected

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Canadian metals supply company Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is focused on establishing North American independence in the production of rare earth elements (“REEs”) vital to modern computerized technologies

China currently dominates the global market for mining, processing and product creation for REEs, raising concerns that governmental controls over its industries could hamstring supplies Western nations need for everything from cell phones to fighter jet parts

Ucore is preparing to establish commercial operations for REE refining and processing using the company's trademarked RapidSX(TM) solution, which has demonstrated significant economical and environmental improvement over the standard SX separation technology The company recently announced execution of a tax exemption contract in Louisiana, where it will build the first commercial facility, and the company has selected initial construction contractors to get the process under way

Strategic metals enterprise

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)

is wrapping up the year by presenting its shareholders a soft construction launch for work at the Louisiana site where the company will build its important rare earth element (“REE”) processing plant.

Ucore announced on December 12 that Louisiana's governor has executed the contract that will exempt Ucore from some $8.2 million in projected taxes over the next decade, that construction engineering services and construction contracting services subcontractors have been selected, and that members of...

