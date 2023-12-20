For A Bright Future Foundation Awards The 2023 Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship To Frida Mugica Of Colorado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2023 Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship to Frida Mugica, 26, of Colorado.

For A Bright Future has awarded its Fintech Innovation Scholarship to Frida Mugica, 26, of Colorado.

The charitable organization was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon CapitalSM, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path toward success, For A Bright Future provides scholarships with an emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are especially tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including those from single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

"The Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship was created as a tribute to my mother, whose perseverance in pursuing a degree in education has led to an inspirational and successful career as an educator. Her dedication to guiding her students and helping them excel in their academics kept them on the right track toward pursuing higher education and living well-rounded lives where they could make meaningful contributions to their communities. This scholarship is here to support promising students like Frida on their journey toward becoming the educators who will shape our nation's future," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

Frida Mugica is pursuing a Master of Education in Education and Human Resource Studies with a specialization in Education Sciences at Colorado State University. She is a 4th-grade bilingual teacher by profession. Her four years of experience as a teacher in Texas and Colorado have taught her two things: that people from underprivileged backgrounds often must fight an uphill battle to gain access to proper education and that students need an educational system that will not fail them. Driven by her passion for transforming the current education system, Mugica pursued higher education in the hopes of someday being able to provide children from underprivileged backgrounds with real solutions. After earning her graduate degree, she hopes to actively facilitate change in the education system within her community.

"You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming. Thank you to For A Bright Future for giving me this opportunity to further my education so that I may help promising young minds bloom. With perseverance, I hope to someday make an even greater impact on the lives of students within my community," says Frida Mugica.

"Education shapes the minds of the future of our nation. It is thrilling and inspiring to review the increasing number of scholarship applications from high-performing students willing to pursue a career in education and impact their community. I am delighted to see the next generation of difference makers benefit from the efforts of For A Bright Future!" says Dr. Emma Lerew, Board Member and Executive Program Director, FABF.

Every year, the Foundation receives a growing number of applications to review. This year, we received a landmark total of 3,900 applications. We would like to thank

Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

The scholarship selection team includes:



Tracy Douglas, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Portledge School. Deanna Dawson, Director of Social Media and Influencer Marketing at Zenni Optical.

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations and Development, for their incredible efforts in sourcing candidates nationwide and facilitating the process.

About

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s

Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at .

