Indie Rock Heroes Mt. Joy, The Head And The Heart To Headline Jackson Hole Rendezvous Music Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additional Acts for Annual Celebration to be Announced at a Later Date

TETON VILLAGE, WYO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce that platinum-selling indie rock heroes Mt. Joy and The Head And The Heart will headline the 2024 Rendezvous Music Festival. Additional acts will be announced at a later date for the two-day celebration at the base of the Teton Range, which will take place April 5-6.

The Rendezvous Music Festival is supported by the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint-Powers Board (JHTTB), which is funded by the Wyoming state lodging tax. The event is considered the unofficial close to the Resort's winter season, presenting concerts in the iconic Town Square on Friday evening and in Teton Village on Saturday evening.

The event is free of charge for general admission guests across both venues, and VIP tickets are available for a premium experience.

“There is no better way to wrap up the winter season at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort than the Rendezvous Music Festival, which has always been a celebration of the community and our guests,” said Andrew Way, Vice President of Marketing at JHMR.“We are thrilled to welcome both Mt. Joy and The Head And The Heart, who continue the festival's tradition of combining world-class performers with a once-in-a-lifetime setting in Jackson Hole.”

"The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board is excited to support the Rendezvous Music Festival again this year,” said JHTTB Board Chair Erik Dombroski.“Rendezvous is a wonderful opportunity for locals to enjoy a free, large-scale festival in their own backyard, and for visitors to experience all that Jackson Hole has to offer as we say goodbye to the winter season.”

The Philadelphia quintet Mt. Joy (pictured above) formed in 2016 and made their mark two years later when their self-titled debut album spun off the hit single "Silver Lining," which rocketed to the top of the alternative chart and has been streamed more than 120 million times on Spotify.

The band has performed at a variety of iconic festivals such as Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, and for late night audiences such as“Late Night with Seth Meyers,”“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and“The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Their brand of uplifting indie rock has earned them critical praise from NPR, Billboard and Rolling Stone. After an astonishing year of selling out iconic venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (twice), and LA's Greek Theatre, Mt. Joy will headline the second night of festivities in Teton Village on April 6.

The Head And The Heart (pictured above) have been a mainstay on the indie folk and rock scene since their self-titled debut album broke through in 2011, launching the platinum-selling hit single“Lost In My Mind” to the top of the adult alternative chart in the United States. The band's two followup albums, 2013's“Let's Be Still” and 2016's“Signs of Light”, both reached Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with“Signs of Light” securing the No. 1 position on the rock album chart on the strength of the band's second platinum single,“All We Ever Knew.”

The band's fourth full-length album,“Living Mirage,” included the hit single“Missed Connection,” which topped the alternative chart. The group released their fifth studio album,“Every Shade of Blue,” in 2022, and have been a reliable mainstage presence for years at music festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

The Head And The Heart will headline the first night of festivities at the Rendezvous Music Festival in Town Square on April 5.

Log onto for more information about the festival.

About Jackson Hole Mountain Resort



Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR), located in Teton Village, Wyoming, is a values-led, family-owned, iconic mountain destination with a purpose of enriching the lives of its guests, employees and community through premium, authentic and memorable big mountain experiences only found in the Tetons. Jackson Hole famously delivers the finest powder snow with 4,139 continuous vertical feet of legendary terrain and 2,500 acres of the best beginner, intermediate and expert terrain. Neighboring celebrated Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, and operating in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, makes Jackson Hole an exceptional and unique global destination. With an enduring commitment to the surrounding landscape, wildlife and authentic community character, JHMR strives to live by its values by reducing its environmental impact, and in doing so, runs 100% of its operations on green power.

jacksonhole Twitter @jhski |Instagram @jacksonhole #jacksonhole #jhdreaming

Attachments



Rendezvous Music Fest Mt. Joy

CONTACT: Eric Henderson Meteorite PR 3076902984 ...