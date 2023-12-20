               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dividend 15 Split Corp.: Dividend Declarations/Portfolio Update


12/20/2023 2:02:59 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on December 15, 2023, Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each DFN Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each DFN.A Preferred share ($0.550 annually). The net asset value per unit on December 14, 2023 was $15.09. Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.

The most recently calculated net asset value per unit as at December 15, 2023 is $14.95.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.89.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.A) $0.04583
Record Date: December 29, 2023
Payable Date: January 10, 2024

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443

