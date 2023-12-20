Dividend 15 Split Corp.: Dividend Declarations/Portfolio Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on December 15, 2023, Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each DFN Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each DFN.A Preferred share ($0.550 annually). The net asset value per unit on December 14, 2023 was $15.09. Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.
The most recently calculated net asset value per unit as at December 15, 2023 is $14.95.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.89.
Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.
| Distribution Details
|
| Class A Share (DFN)
| $0.10000
| Preferred Share (DFN.A)
| $0.04583
| Record Date:
| December 29, 2023
| Payable Date:
| January 10, 2024
|
|
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
...
MENAFN20122023004107003653ID1107634869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.