Metropolis' Metrolink UC Analytics API Now Available On Microsoft Appsource

- Giovanni Mezgec, Microsoft CorpFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Metropolis Corp, a leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) analytics solutions and call reporting software, today announced the availability of MetroLink on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.MetroLink acts as a bridge to prepare raw data from business communication systems so it can be easily used for custom analysis in business intelligence tools like Microsoft Power BI. It also seamlessly connects with other Metropolis Corp UC analytics products, including Expo XT Collaboration Analytics and QCloud call center dashboards.Key capabilities of MetroLink include:- Consolidating siloed UC data sources into integrated Power BI dashboards- Leveraging Microsoft Fabric and Azure Cognitive services for scalable data processing- Enabling customizations for unique analytical needs- Simplifies data connectivity by integrating multiple UC sources, such as Microsoft Teams REST APIs, PBX CDR, UCaaS data, and CCX platforms“We are so excited to expand the availability of MetroLink by offering it through Microsoft AppSource,” said Sharon Harry, Director of Marketing.“MetroLink enables unified visibility by centralizing data and preparing it for further analysis.”“Microsoft AppSource welcomes MetroLink, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp.“Thanks to AppSource and line-of-business solutions from trusted partners like Metropolis Corp, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”Learn more about MetroLink and download it directly from its page on Microsoft AppSource.About Metropolis Corp:Metropolis is a leading provider of UC analytics solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products designed to enhance communication efficiency for businesses and government organizations. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Metropolis continues to be a trusted partner in the evolving landscape of unified communications.For more information, press only:Contact: sales at metropolisVisit:

