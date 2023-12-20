Luyten 3D Set To Build The Southern Hemisphere's First Owner-Occupier 3D Printed Home In Melbourne, Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ahmed Mahil, CEO of Luyten 3D

Luyten Platypus X12 Printer

Luyten 3D Printed Home

Award-winning 3D printing firm, Luyten 3D, has partnered with UNSW to build the southern hemisphere's first 'owner-occupier 3D printed home in Australia.

- Ahmed Mahil, Cofounder and CEO of Luyten 3DSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World leading Australian 3D printing technology company, Luyten 3D , has formed a partnership with the University of New South Wales (UNSW) to design and build one of the world's most advanced 3D printed owner occupier homes in Australia.The property will be built in Melbourne over the next few months and it will be used to showcase the extraordinary benefits of building homes and other structures using 3D printing technology.According to Ahmed Mahil , cofounder and CEO of Luyten 3D, the project will provide the world with a leading example of why 3D printing technology is providing the next frontier in sustainable and affordable housing."We have secured the services of globally recognised research group Arch_Manu at UNSW to provide expertise and technological know-how in developing the design of the house. The design not only demonstrates the versatility and flexibility of 3D printing capability; it also captures the stunning architectural advantages of computational design and architectural manufacturing technology and the ability to create extraordinary spaces for a fraction of the cost," Mahil said."Our partnership with UNSW will involve working together to document and provide a tangible proof of concept for the advantages of 3D printing, such as superior design and project management. The project will contribute to the formation of new technical standards for this mode of delivery."We intend to use this project and our associated work to lead and inform the development of new building standards in Australia for incorporation into Australia's National Construction Code."The National Construction Code, Australian Standards, and the SEPP are Australia's primary set of technical design and construction provisions for buildings.Specifically, the National Construction Code, a performance-based code, sets the minimum required level for the safety, health, amenity, accessibility and sustainability of certain buildings. The Australian Building Codes Board, on behalf of the Australian Government and each State and Territory government, produces and maintains the National Construction Code."This will be a lighthouse project for 3D printing in Australia, encompassing state-of-the-art research in design and technology and bringing research findings into practice. It will change Australian housing", said A/Prof M. Hank Haeusler from UNSW, the Director of Arch_Manu.Since launching a few short years ago, Luyten 3D has forged an enviable reputation worldwide for its innovative technology. Its range of mobile AI powered 3D printers are used the world over for their ability to deliver fast premium results. Luyten's proprietary 3D concrete mix, Ultimatecrete is also used widely as the mix of choice for many 3D builders.Luyten's cutting edge 3D printer technology enables builders to transform construction projects that would traditionally take months or years to complete and instead finish them within a number of days. The 3D concrete printing revolutionary technology enables 60 percent reduction of construction waste, 70 percent reduction of production time, and 80 percent reduction of labour costs when compared to hands-on construction projects."In addition, the technology is proven to increase construction site efficiency with 60 percent guaranteed costs savings, 300 to 500 times shorter execution times, and an 80 percent total reduction in monetary expenses without formwork in concrete construction. The world has never seen capabilities like this before," Mahil said."When forming Luyten, we were cognisant of the construction industry's carbon footprint, and determined to create construction solutions for generations to come that reduce emissions. Our unmatched technology employs up to 40% less carbon dioxide emissions through propriety mixes that reduce use of cement, and the robotic systems reduce construction site and logistics carbon dioxide footprints by 50 percent to 70 percent."About LuytenLuyten designs and manufactures custom large-scale three-dimensional concrete printers that cater for all project needs on site from conceptual design through to the final product. The business offers 3D concrete printing solutions for the incorporation of three-dimensional membranes on traditional construction sites, as well as on-site concrete printing consultations, operational assistance, and rental service offerings.

