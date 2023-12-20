Moburst Ranks In The Top 90 On The Clutch 1000 List For 2023 Wins Most Effective Influencer Marketing Campaign Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gilad BecharNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Moburst , a premier full-service, mobile-first marketing agency, is proud to announce its recent accomplishments - Winning the Most Effective Influencer Marketing Campaign award by Mobile Marketing Magazine's“Effective Mobile Marketing Awards” and ranking among the top 90 companies on the prestigious Clutch 1000 list .The Most Effective Influencer Marketing award, a mark of excellence in the competitive field, was earned due to Moburst's outstanding collaboration with PlugSports. Meanwhile, the inclusion in the Clutch 1000 list, which showcases the top 1% of B2B service providers globally, underlines Moburst's commitment to superior service and customer satisfaction.A Top Performing B2B Company Among 280,000 ContendersThe Clutch 1000 list is a definitive ranking of the top business service providers based on their ability to deliver outstanding client results. With over 280,000 providers listed on the platform, making it into the top echelons is a testament to Moburst's unwavering dedication to client success and industry-leading expertise. "Being recognized in the top 10% of the Clutch 1000 list is an honor," said Gilad Bechar, Moburst's CEO. "This achievement reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class digital & mobile marketing solutions that help our clients exceed their growth goals and become category leaders."Moburst and PlugSports – An Influencer Marketing Slam DunkMoburst's award-winning influencer marketing campaign for PlugSports, which harnessed the reach of top-tier influencers, has successfully fostered user acquisition and engagement for the app, resulting in a marked surge in app downloads and improved user retention rates. It was deemed“a logical, well-planned, and executed campaign that more than delivered on its KPIs” by the Effective Mobile Marketing Awards' esteemed judges.The campaign achieved more than 2X ROI in its first few months. Notably, it boosted the click-through rate (CTR) by an impressive 227% and slashed the cost per install (CPI) by a remarkable 85%. The campaign also gained substantial traction with 2.5 million views and 138 engagements, drawing the attention of prestigious D1 schools like Gonzaga and Michigan State.This success is a testament to Moburst's proficiency in effectively utilizing influencer marketing to yield measurable results. "We're extremely proud of the results we achieved with PlugSports," Bechar stated. "This award is yet another testament to our team's creativity, strategic thinking, and deep understanding of the influencer marketing industry and mobile ecosystem."About MoburstMoburst is a full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies scale and become leaders in their category. The agency prides itself on solving tough digital challenges for clients, believing that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data-driven insights drive success at scale.Moburst's daily mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences, leading to loyal users. Hundreds of companies, from startups to global brands like Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Barnes and Noble, and Reddit, have leveraged the agency's services to enhance their products and maximize their KPIs.Moburst has offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Tel Aviv.To learn more, visit or contact the agency at ....About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs.Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.About PlugSportsPlugSports is an innovative sports app designed to connect athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts worldwide. By creating a dynamic platform that fosters interaction and engagement, PlugSports aims to revolutionize the way people interact within the sports community.The successful partnership with Moburst has significantly elevated the app's visibility and reach, proving the efficacy of well-crafted influencer marketing campaigns.

