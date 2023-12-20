Local Contractor Streamlines $3,000 Earthquake Brace+Bolt Grant Process with a Dedicated Specialist and Free Inspections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Foundation Works Offers Free Inspections and an Earthquake Brace+Bolt Specialist

Los Angeles-based foundation repair company helps local homeowners who qualify for the EBB grant by handling all paperwork and processing for them.

- Keith Whallett, CEO of The Foundation WorksBURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move to help fortify homes in the Los Angeles Metro area against seismic risks, The Foundation Works, a trusted foundation repair company with more than two decades of experience, announces its unique approach to helping homeowners apply for and access funding through the Earthquake Brace+Bolt (EBB) grant program.The Burbank-based contractor provides local homeowners with a dedicated EBB Specialist to help guide them through the program by handling all of the paperwork before, during, and after the retrofit on their behalf. Because the EBB program-which was created to financially assist homeowners in retrofitting their homes to reduce the risk of structural damage during an earthquake-will open its doors again for registration starting Jan. 10, 2024, The Foundation Works wants to help homeowners who may qualify for the program receive their $3,000 grant without complications.“The amount of paperwork, deadlines and level of accuracy of the photos and documents required from the EBB program on the front end can make it difficult for homeowners to easily navigate the system,” Keith Whallett, CEO of The Foundation Works, says.“The personalized service that our EBB Specialist provides ensures that homeowners in the program are fully supported from the initiation of the application to the completion of the retrofitting work.”Beyond its commitment to simplifying the grant application process, The Foundation Works extends a helping hand to homeowners by offering free inspections and comprehensive foundation reports for owner-occupied homes not currently on the market for sale. Homeowners can schedule their free inspection online on the company's website. These inspections are a crucial first step, allowing the company to assess the home for foundation issues and determine whether it already has or is in need of a code-compliant earthquake retrofit.With more than 1,450 homeowners assisted so far, The Foundation Works has become a beacon of support for those seeking to secure the $3,000 EBB grant. Eligible homeowners, residing in approved program areas designated by ZIP Code, can benefit from the company's assistance in helping them navigate the program. The company's goal is to simplify the process for local homeowners, guiding them through the intricacies of the program's frontend, which involves uploading essential documents required to receive the grant in full.Homeowners who own and live in houses constructed before 1980, as well as those with homes that have raised foundations or a crawl space beneath the first floor, may be eligible to receive the EBB grant. Homeowners are encouraged to visit the EBB website to see if they qualify.As seismic risks persist in the region, The Foundation Works continues its commitment to not only help homeowners safeguard their homes in the event of an earthquake but also assist them in obtaining the funds to do so via the EBB program, when possible.

Toni Zargari

The Foundation Works

+1 323-633-4841

email us here

Local Contractor Streamlines $3,000 Earthquake Brace+Bolt Grant Process with a Dedicated Specialist and Free Inspections