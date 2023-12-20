Boost Efficiency For Creative And Marketing Teams With Proof Templates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An illustration of a social media proof template example in PageProof UI

PageProof introduces proof templates, an innovative feature that accelerates the creation of proofs, minimizing setup errors and boosting efficiency for teams.

- Marcus Radich, CTO at PageProofAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PageProof , the industry-leading online proofing platform for creative agencies and marketing teams, is proud to announce the release of its latest ground-breaking feature, proof templates .Proof templates are designed to minimize the repetitive steps of setting up proofs. By providing an easy-to-use template, proofs can be set up with one click, maximizing efficiency.“We are passionate about making review and approval of your creative work feel effortless,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof.“With proof templates, we are removing the manual steps to set up a proof by introducing automation that lets you fly through approvals on autopilot.”Team administrators can create proof templates so that fields on the proof setup screen are automatically populated. These templates can be used to match the creative workflows of the business. For example, assigning the right proof owners, preset tags, adding a precise checklist, and even linking workflows to specific clients along with appropriate proof settings. It's a straightforward way to handle projects with precision and consistency, at speed, across an organization. Once set up, proof templates are available for team members to use in the proof setup screen.Key benefits of proof templates include:1.Ensure consistency: Set up proofs that match the specific information of each creative workflow of a business at the click of a button. Meaning they consistently adhere to business requirements.2.Increased efficiency: Applying a proof template to populate fields in the proof setup screen significantly reduces the time to set up a proof, increasing team productivity.3.Reduced onboarding time: Onboarding new team members is simplified as the need to have a deep understanding of the proof setup screen is reduced.4.Quick process changes: Team administrators can quickly update templates to match any change to business processes. Eliminating potential errors and training delays.“Teams will reap the benefits of increased speed, consistency, and ease of team member onboarding as a result of setting up proof templates to match scenarios in their creative process,” says Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof.“We believe in providing features that make a real difference to creative teams' productivity.”To learn more about PageProof's proof templates visitAbout PageProofPageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all preferred design, communication, and project management tools.

