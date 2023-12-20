Truth Tree Launches A New Digital Marketing Dashboard Designed For School Marketers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helping private schools understand digital marketing data.

TruthTree launches EnrolLytics, a comprehensive digital marketing intelligence and reporting dashboard for schools.

- Trevor WaddingtonWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TruthTree, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for schools, is excited to announce the launch of EnrolLytics TM️, a comprehensive digital marketing dashboard designed exclusively for schools and designed for private schools and independent school marketing, admissions, and communication professionals.With EnrolLyticsTM️, schools can streamline their marketing data analysis process, eliminating the need to jump between multiple platforms and create tedious reports. The all-in-one dashboard provides schools with a centralized platform to track and analyze website traffic, pay-per-click advertising, social media engagement, and lead generation, all in one place.In addition to providing real-time insights and customized reporting, EnrolLyticsTM️ also features easy-to-understand explainers, definitions, and questions to consider when viewing the data, along with expert tips from Truth Tree's team of school marketing professionals."There are a lot of platforms, dashboards, and apps out there that can aggregate data from Google Analytics, Facebook, etc. We've strategically positioned data in a manner that provides tactical feedback when combined with our in-platform tips specific to the data being presented. For example, if Facebook ads are $100/day and the conversion rate is 1%, but the Google ads spend is $50/day, and the conversion rate is 5%, we suggest to the user to shift some or more of FB's ad spend to Google ads," says Truth Tree President and Founder, Trevor Waddington .This launch marks a significant milestone in TruthTree's mission to help schools stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape.

