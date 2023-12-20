National Grid Enables The Largest Buffalo-Based Multi-Unit Housing Complex To Offer EV Charging Stations

(MENAFN- 3BL) BUFFALO, N.Y., December 20, 2023 /3BL/ - Axis 360 Apartments, through National Grid's Electric Vehicle Make-Ready Program , has installed 18 Level 2 EV charging plugs for its residents, making it the largest EV charging installation at a multi-unit apartment complex in Western New York.

Axis 360 Management Team Member Sarah Korniczky said that tenants, many of whom are University at Buffalo students, now enjoy the convenience of charging their vehicles at their doorsteps and whenever they like. She added that National Grid and PPR Energy Solutions, the contractor that installed the charging stations, made the process easy.

“The entire process went so smoothly and quickly; it was incredible,” Korniczky said.“On our behalf, PPR completed the application for the National Grid incentives, which covered a very significant portion of the cost, including 100% of the installation costs. We're excited to be providing this additional amenity for those who live at Axis360. And with the charging stations now in place, we'll be able to attract new tenants.”

Korniczky echoed the sentiments of prior customers who have participated in National Grid's program. As property owners, they know that they're providing value to tenants, customers and visitors when they install EV charging stations at their sites. They also reap the benefits of differentiating their properties from others in a competitive housing market and establishing their businesses as environmental leaders.

National Grid's Make-Ready Program covered more than 70% of Axis 360's total project costs. Plus, as a future-proofing measure, Axis 360 took advantage of additional National Grid funding to add to its existing electricity infrastructure, which better prepares them to expand their charging facilities at a later date.

“Our Make-Ready Program is built for all companies and all industries, and is particularly attractive for multi-unit dwellings,” said Whitney Skeans, lead program manager of National Grid's EV Make-Ready Program.“The Axis 360 project represents the most EV charging plugs installed at a Buffalo apartment complex to date. More importantly, it underscores the kind of innovative, forwardthinking leadership required to build a clean transportation future. And while we're still in the beginning stages of this journey, it all starts with building the infrastructure for the vehicles that will take us there.”

More about National Grid's Make-Ready Program

National Grid's Upstate New York EV Make-Ready Program helps business customers fund up to 100% of project costs related to installing electricity infrastructure. Projects like Axis 360's demonstrate how National Grid collaborates with customers toward a shared, clean energy transition.

Projects like this also align with New York State's climate action initiatives that call for reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality and zero-emission vehicle regulations by 2035. New York State provided additional support to meet these goals in November when it announced additional infrastructure funding to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and stimulate $4 billion in EV charging infrastructure investments.

More information about National Grid's EV Make-Ready Program is available in this downloadable brochure , or by emailing ... .

