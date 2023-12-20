The 2023/24 Sustainability Census Report Is Now Live

(MENAFN- 3BL) With over 2,200 responses globally, The Sustainability Census discloses more information than ever before about what it's like to work in a sustainability-related profession today.

Stemming from the rich legacy of the CR Salary Survey , first launched by Acre and Carnstone in 2007, The Sustainability Census sheds light on the current challenges faced by sustainability professionals and whether employers are doing enough to help those tasked with owning or driving the sustainable change our planet so urgently needs.

“Acre has spent the past two decades supporting the growing ecosystem of sustainability professionals as the world navigates the most significant of challenges. The Sustainability Census is designed to support this most important of professions at a sliding door moment for humanity. Our hope is that the data will create efficiency by helping organisations make accurate organisational design and HR decisions,” says Andy Cartland, Founder at Acre and founding partner of the survey.“As such, this year's survey comes at a critical junction, and we hope it creates intelligence which supports the profession's ongoing development and growth.”

Expanding on previous years, this report unpacks the following and much more:



Do sustainability professionals feel fairly compensated for the work they do?

Do sustainability professionals believe that their organisation's sustainability targets are achievable within the timeframes set?

Who owns sustainability at board level, and how are organisations structuring their sustainability functions?

Are sustainability professionals receiving the backing they need to achieve their organisation's targets - be those impact-driven, financial or both? How are sustainability professionals being compensated across the globe?

As the world leans heavily on the shoulders of the few, The Sustainability Census offers insight into the current state of the sustainability profession, offering a benchmark for navigating the challenging terrain ahead with hope.

The 2023/24 Sustainability Census is now available to download here:

About the 2023/24 Sustainability Census

The Sustainability Census - the most comprehensive, global survey of professionals owning or driving sustainability within business and finance - aims to help capture a global snapshot of what it's like to work in a sustainability-related profession today, and to provide individuals and businesses with a blueprint for better, more informed decision making.

Alongside Carnstone (Part of SLR), Diversity in Sustainability, Online Kenniscentrum Duurzaam Ondernemen (NL), EcoBusiness, EcoVoice, HR PSOR, Institute of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability, Reconsidered, The Purpose Business, Women in Mining UK, Women in Sustainability and 3BL, The Sustainability Census is backed by its founding partner, Acre.

About Acre –

As the global market leader for sustainability executive search and recruitment services, exclusively focused on integrating sustainability and catalysing positive change across business, finance and energy.

Operating from offices in London, New York, Amsterdam and Singapore, Acre became a certified B-Corp in 2022. This recognition was achieved through a high level of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. With 20 years of extensive experience, Acre's purpose is to create systemic change for our planet and society by activating people's potential. Its focus on sustainability gives Acre's team of specialists an in-depth understanding of the sectors they operate in, enabling them to consult, challenge and advise their clients to create a more sustainable future and drive impact where it is needed most. This led to the team placing more than 650 leaders in over 30 countries in 2023 alone.

